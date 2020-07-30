Highest-scoring Champions League group stage teams: Bayern go second this season

Bayern München this season became the most prolific ever away team in any UEFA Champions League group stage. Their overall tally of 24 goals was the second highest recorded.

A 7-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur, 3-2 success at Olympiacos and 6-0 victory at Crvena zvezda ensured Bayern totalled 16 goals in their three group trips, four more than the previous record set by Barcelona in 2008/09 and 2011/12. Eight of those goals were scored by Robert Lewandowski from his haul of ten, just one off the record.

Lewandowski's strikes helped Bayern reach an overall tally of 24 in the group, behind only Paris Saint-Germain's record of 25 in 2017/18. Bayern also bettered Napoli's UEFA Europa League best of 22 (though Benfica's 29 goals in the 2015/16 UEFA Youth League remain the record for a six-game UEFA club group).

Most goals in a group

25 Paris Saint-Germain 2017/18

24 Bayern München 2019/20

21 Borussia Dortmund 2016/17

20 Manchester United 1998/99

20 Barcelona 2011/12

20 Real Madrid 2013/14

20 Barcelona 2016/17

Most away goals in a group

16 Bayern München 2019/20

12 Barcelona 2011/12

12 Barcelona 2008/09

11 Liverpool 2017/18

10 Real Madrid 2017/18

10 Borussia Dortmund 2016/17

10 Bayern München 2014/15

10 Real Madrid 2013/14

10 Paris Saint-Germain 2013/14

10 Marseille 2010/11

Striving for perfection

Only six teams had ever won six out of six in a UEFA Champions League group before Bayern joined them this season – and with an unprecedented goal difference of +19. Paris were +21 in 2017/18 but lost on Matchday 6 – to Bayern.

100% group stage records

Bayern München (2019/20) +19 goal difference

Real Madrid (2011/12) +17

Real Madrid (2014/15) +14

Spartak Moskva (1995/96) +11

AC Milan (1992/93) +10

Barcelona (2002/03) +9

Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95) +9