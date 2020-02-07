2020 Champions League final: when, where and tickets

When and where does the final take place?

The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı in Istanbul, Turkey will stage the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 30 May 2020.

The country’s largest stadium and home to the Turkish national team, the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı was the venue for Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.

Named in honour of Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, the stadium was opened in 2002 and has held major athletics events as well as being a home for Istanbul clubs Galatasaray (2003–04), İstanbul Başakşehir (2007–14) and Beşiktaş (2013–16).

What does the road to Istanbul look like?

The 2019/20 Champions League calendar has all the draw and match dates that lead to this season's showpiece.

How can fans get tickets?

The ticket application window for UEFA Champions League final tickets will open in March 2020.

What if the final is level after 90 minutes?

Then the match will go to extra time: two periods of 15 minutes. If it is still level after 120 minutes, the final will be decided on penalties, with teams taking five alternately before sudden death.

Do the UEFA Champions League winners qualify for the UEFA Super Cup?

Yes. The UEFA Super Cup is a one-off fixture between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal will host the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, and Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland will stage the 2021 edition.

Where has the UEFA Champions League been held before?

Since the competition’s rebrand in 1992/93, the final has been played in 14 countries and in 20 different cities. Munich, Saint-Denis, Athens, Rome, London, Milan and Madrid have all held the final twice, and the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı in Istanbul is set to be next on that list, having already hosted the final in 2004/05.

1992/93: Olympiastadion, Munich

1993/94: OACA Spyros Louis, Athens

1994/95: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

1995/96: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

1996/97: Olympiastadion, Munich

1997/98: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam

1998/99: Camp Nou, Barcelona

1999/00: Stade de France, Saint-Denis



2000/01: Stadio San Siro, Milan

2001/02: Hampden Park, Glasgow

2002/03: Old Trafford, Manchester

2003/04: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

2004/05: Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul

2005/06: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

2006/07: OACA Spyros Louis, Athens

2007/08: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

2008/09: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

2009/10: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid



2010/11: Wembley Stadium, London

2011/12: Football Arena Munich, Munich

2012/13: Wembley Stadium, London

2013/14: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon

2014/15: Olympiastadion, Berlin

2015/16: Stadio San Siro, Milan

2016/17: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

2017/18: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv

2018/19: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

Are there any past winners in this year’s edition?

This season’s round of 16 includes seven clubs that have previously won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup: Real Madrid (13 wins), Liverpool (6), Barcelona (5), Bayern München (5), Juventus (2), Chelsea (1) and Dortmund (1).

Who has won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup?

Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, winning 13 times since the inaugural European Cup season in 1955/56. Twenty-two sides in total have lifted the trophy, and since the competition’s rebrand in 1992/93, 13 clubs have been crowned champions: Real Madrid (7 wins), Barcelona (4), Milan (3), Manchester United (2), Bayern München (2), Liverpool (2), Marseille (1), Ajax (1), Juventus (1), Dortmund (1), Porto (1), Internazionale (1), Chelsea (1).

1992/93: Marseille

1993/94: Milan

1994/95: Ajax

1995/96: Juventus

1996/97: Dortmund

1997/98: Real Madrid

1998/99: Manchester United

1999/00: Real Madrid



2000/01: Bayern München

2001/02: Real Madrid

2002/03: Milan

2003/04: Porto

2004/05: Liverpool

2005/06: Barcelona

2006/07: Milan

2007/08: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Internazionale



2010/11: Barcelona

2011/12: Chelsea

2012/13: Bayern München

2013/14: Real Madrid

2014/15: Barcelona

2015/16: Real Madrid

2016/17: Real Madrid

2017/18: Real Madrid

2018/19: Liverpool

Which final has had the most goals?

Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens – Istanbul, 2004/05)

An incredible second-half comeback saw Liverpool erase a three-goal half-time deficit to force extra time before beating Milan on penalties in an extraordinary decider. Paolo Maldini scored for Milan before Hernán Crespo struck twice to put the Rossoneri ahead. However, three goals in seven minutes from Steven Gerrard, Vladimír Šmicer and Xabi Alonso took the game to a shoot-out. Andriy Shevchenko’s penalty was saved by Jerzy Dudek to give Liverpool victory.