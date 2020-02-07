2020 Champions League final: when, where and tickets
Friday 7 February 2020
The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı will stage the UEFA Champions League final on 30 May. Get the lowdown on the 2019/20 decider.
When and where does the final take place?
The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı in Istanbul, Turkey will stage the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 30 May 2020.
The country’s largest stadium and home to the Turkish national team, the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı was the venue for Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.
Named in honour of Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, the stadium was opened in 2002 and has held major athletics events as well as being a home for Istanbul clubs Galatasaray (2003–04), İstanbul Başakşehir (2007–14) and Beşiktaş (2013–16).
What does the road to Istanbul look like?
The 2019/20 Champions League calendar has all the draw and match dates that lead to this season's showpiece.
How can fans get tickets?
The ticket application window for UEFA Champions League final tickets will open in March 2020.
What if the final is level after 90 minutes?
Then the match will go to extra time: two periods of 15 minutes. If it is still level after 120 minutes, the final will be decided on penalties, with teams taking five alternately before sudden death.
Do the UEFA Champions League winners qualify for the UEFA Super Cup?
Yes. The UEFA Super Cup is a one-off fixture between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal will host the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, and Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland will stage the 2021 edition.
Where has the UEFA Champions League been held before?
Since the competition’s rebrand in 1992/93, the final has been played in 14 countries and in 20 different cities. Munich, Saint-Denis, Athens, Rome, London, Milan and Madrid have all held the final twice, and the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı in Istanbul is set to be next on that list, having already hosted the final in 2004/05.
1992/93: Olympiastadion, Munich
1993/94: OACA Spyros Louis, Athens
1994/95: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
1995/96: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
1996/97: Olympiastadion, Munich
1997/98: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam
1998/99: Camp Nou, Barcelona
1999/00: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
2000/01: Stadio San Siro, Milan
2001/02: Hampden Park, Glasgow
2002/03: Old Trafford, Manchester
2003/04: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
2004/05: Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul
2005/06: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
2006/07: OACA Spyros Louis, Athens
2007/08: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
2008/09: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
2009/10: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
2010/11: Wembley Stadium, London
2011/12: Football Arena Munich, Munich
2012/13: Wembley Stadium, London
2013/14: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon
2014/15: Olympiastadion, Berlin
2015/16: Stadio San Siro, Milan
2016/17: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
2017/18: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv
2018/19: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
Are there any past winners in this year’s edition?
This season’s round of 16 includes seven clubs that have previously won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup: Real Madrid (13 wins), Liverpool (6), Barcelona (5), Bayern München (5), Juventus (2), Chelsea (1) and Dortmund (1).
Who has won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup?
Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, winning 13 times since the inaugural European Cup season in 1955/56. Twenty-two sides in total have lifted the trophy, and since the competition’s rebrand in 1992/93, 13 clubs have been crowned champions: Real Madrid (7 wins), Barcelona (4), Milan (3), Manchester United (2), Bayern München (2), Liverpool (2), Marseille (1), Ajax (1), Juventus (1), Dortmund (1), Porto (1), Internazionale (1), Chelsea (1).
1992/93: Marseille
1993/94: Milan
1994/95: Ajax
1995/96: Juventus
1996/97: Dortmund
1997/98: Real Madrid
1998/99: Manchester United
1999/00: Real Madrid
2000/01: Bayern München
2001/02: Real Madrid
2002/03: Milan
2003/04: Porto
2004/05: Liverpool
2005/06: Barcelona
2006/07: Milan
2007/08: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Internazionale
2010/11: Barcelona
2011/12: Chelsea
2012/13: Bayern München
2013/14: Real Madrid
2014/15: Barcelona
2015/16: Real Madrid
2016/17: Real Madrid
2017/18: Real Madrid
2018/19: Liverpool
Which final has had the most goals?
Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens – Istanbul, 2004/05)
An incredible second-half comeback saw Liverpool erase a three-goal half-time deficit to force extra time before beating Milan on penalties in an extraordinary decider. Paolo Maldini scored for Milan before Hernán Crespo struck twice to put the Rossoneri ahead. However, three goals in seven minutes from Steven Gerrard, Vladimír Šmicer and Xabi Alonso took the game to a shoot-out. Andriy Shevchenko’s penalty was saved by Jerzy Dudek to give Liverpool victory.