Champions League Fantasy: Captain marvel

There are four separate gamedays within Matchday 7, giving #UCLfantasy managers multiple opportunities to cash in when it comes to captaincy. Here are some options covering each day.

TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

Erling Braut Haaland (€4.7m) vs Paris (H)

Even a group stage exit will not prevent the 19-year-old continuing his debut UEFA Champions League campaign. Since Salzburg were eliminated on Matchday 6, Haaland secured a move to Dortmund and if his domestic form for the German giants is anything to go by, the Norwegian sensation could be set to continue where he left off – causing havoc among defences. Haaland helped himself to eight goals in the group stage and will not be daunted by the prospect of facing a Paris side who conceded only twice in the group stage.

Other options: Jadon Sancho (€9.0m), Kylian Mbappé (€10.5m), Mohamed Salah (€11.1m)

Erling Braut Haaland is Dortmund's new goalscoring hero AFP via Getty Images

WEDNESDAY 19 FEBRUARY

Heung-Min Son (€9.7m) vs Leipzig (H)

Only Raheem Sterling accrued more #UCLfantasy points among midfielders than Son during the group stage, despite the South Korean starting only four of Tottenham's six games. Five goals and two assists over that period illustrate that Son has undeniable captaincy potential and with Harry Kane absent through injury, there will be an even greater onus on Son to provide the spark in attack. More often than not, he has stepped up to the plate; going into the weekend, he has scored in four successive Spurs matches.

Other options: Josip Iličić (€6.2m), Rodrigo (€7.5m), Timo Werner (€8.4m)

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Robert Lewandowski (€10.8m) vs Chelsea (A)

Lewandowski is one of the most highly owned #UCLfantasy assets heading into the round of 16 and that is fully justified given his stellar performances in the group stage, with the Bayern striker currently leading the goalscoring charts having notched ten goals in his five Group B appearances. Two of those strikes came against Tottenham, and Bayern now face another trip to London to take on Chelsea. If your first two captains don't work out, then there aren't many better options than the lethal Pole to bring in #UCLfantasy points.

Other options: Tammy Abraham (€6.4m), Arkadiusz Milik (€8.2m), Lionel Messi (€11.5m)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is almost impossible to ignore AFP via Getty Images

WEDNESDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) vs Lyon (A)

Given his phenomenal record in the UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo owners will have been slightly underwhelmed with his return of two goals and an assist in the group stage, but things could change dramatically as we head into the business end of the competition. To say that the Portuguese star is in good form is an understatement, as he has accounted for 15 of Juventus's last 20 Serie A goals and is currently riding a streak of scoring in ten consecutive league games. The Old Lady face Lyon on Matchday 7 – a side Ronaldo has scored against four times in the past – and owners will be expecting him to come alive in the knockout rounds, as he so often does.

Other options: Karim Benzema (€9.6m), Sergio Agüero (€10.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (€10.4m)