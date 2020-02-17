Champions League Fantasy: Popular picks and potential differentials

UEFA.com prepares for the start of the knockout rounds this week by looking at which players are featuring in large numbers of teams, and who's gone unnoticed yet could be worthy of consideration.

GOALKEEPERS

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is in 25% of Fantasy teams Bongarts/Getty Images

Popular pick

Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) vs Napoli (A)

The German is currently the joint second highest-scoring goalkeeper in #UCLfantasy after keeping two clean sheets and saving a total of 17 shots through the group stage. The Barcelona keeper also saved a penalty on Matchday 1 away at Dortmund. The Catalan giants travel to Napoli in the round of 16 first leg, where Ter Stegen will have ample opportunity to prove why he is amongst the most highly owned goalkeepers.

Selected by: 25%

Potential differential

Alisson Becker (€5.7m) vs Atlético (A)

The Liverpool goalkeeper is currently in the midst of an extraordinary domestic run of ten clean sheets in his last 11 Premier League matches, firmly establishing himself as one of the best keepers in the world. Liverpool travel to Madrid, the scene of their UEFA Champions League triumph last June, to face Atlético this week looking to transfer their impenetrable defence onto the European stage and the Brazilian international represents great value for money.

Selected by: 8%

DEFENDERS

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could deliver points at both ends Getty Images

Popular pick

Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m) vs Paris (H)

The Dortmund defender is the second highest #UCLfantasy points scorer this season. The Moroccan international has been bought in bulk throughout the group stage after being utilised in an advanced position and accruing both 18 and 14-point hauls on Matchdays 2 and 4 respectively. With Dortmund having scored 22 goals in their last five Bundesliga matches, his owners will be hoping for both attacking and defensive returns at home to Paris.

Selected by: 22%

Potential differential

Andy Robertson (€7.0m) vs Atlético (A)

Whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold has proven the more popular Liverpool full-back option among #UCLfantasy managers this season, his opposite number accrued eight more Fantasy points over the course of the group stage. Robertson has combined defensive stability with attacking threat and with other defenders like Virgil van Dijk and the aforementioned Alexander-Arnold more heavily owned, Robertson could prove a shrewd acquisition.

Selected by: 5%

MIDFIELDERS

Atalanta's Josip Iličić is in fine goalscoring form Getty Images

Popular pick

Heung-Min Son (€9.7m) vs Leipzig (H)

The South Korean star is in scintillating form heading into the round of 16 having scored six goals in his last five games for Spurs in all competitions. Son also enjoyed a fruitful group campaign, registering five goals and two assists as the north London side qualified as Group B runners-up. Son is in fantastic form and without the injured Harry Kane, Spurs will look to him for attacking returns at Leipzig this week.

Selected by 18%

Potential differential

Josip Iličić (€6.2m) vs Valencia (H)

Another player in outstanding domestic form, Iličić is on a run of ten goals in his last ten Serie A matches for Atalanta. The Croatian midfielder has recently been fielded as a right-sided forward and it has proved a resounding success. La Dea will be looking to continue their recent attacking prowess at home to Valencia on Matchday 7 and Iličić offers excellent value, playing for a side who have racked up 25 goals from their last eight league games.

Selected by: 1%

FORWARDS

Robert Lewandowski has scored ten goals in this season's competition Bongarts/Getty Images

Popular pick

Robert Lewandowski (€10.8m) vs Chelsea (A)

A star of the group stage, the Bayern forward is not only this season's UEFA Champions League top goalscorer, but also the highest scoring #UCLfantasy asset with 53 points. Bayern visit Chelsea in the opening installment of their last-16 tie, and the last time Lewandowski faced English opposition, he scored twice at Spurs on Matchday 2. The Polish star will be looking to cash in on a defence that conceded six goals in three group matches at Stamford Bridge.

Selected by: 41%

Potential differential

Mauro Icardi (€8.5m) vs Dortmund (A)

Free-scoring Paris hit 17 goals in their six group matches and will be looking to carry that momentum into the round of 16. Icardi contributed five of those goals, and scored at the weekend for Paris in Ligue 1. Against a Dortmund side who have shipped seven goals in their last three games in all competitions, Icardi could prove a valuable differential.

Selected by: 5%