Champions League final: Paris vs Bayern – meet the teams

Wednesday 19 August 2020

All you need to know about 2019/20 UEFA Champions League finalists Paris and Bayern.

Paris and Bayern will meet in the final
Paris and Bayern will meet in the final Getty Images

And then there were two ... Paris and Bayern are the last pair standing in this season's UEFA Champions League.

All you need to know about the final

PARIS (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 7
This season: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A5
How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF), 3-0 Leipzig (SF)
Last five games: WWDWW
Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: final (2019/20)

Highlights: Leipzig 0-3 Paris
Highlights: Leipzig 0-3 Paris

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Just 90 minutes away from their maiden Champions League title, Paris are brimful of belief that this – the 50th anniversary of their foundation – is the year they finally leave their mark. The French champions have been a team transformed since their round of 16 loss at Dortmund, forging an impressive squad spirit to turn that tie around and then stun Atalanta in the quarter-finals with two late goals. Add that to the obvious talent they displayed to cruise past Leipzig and this is a side with both the means and the confidence to take one more historic step.

﻿BAYERN (GER)

UEFA ranking: 2
This season: P10 W10 D0 L0 F42 A8
How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF)
Last five games: WWWWW
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions have won ten out of ten while racking up 42 goals in the process. Under Hans-Dieter Flick, they are playing with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with. Some have suggested this side are even better than the 2013 treble winners; in Sunday’s final they can at the very least prove their equal.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 19 August 2020

Related Items

Semi-final predicted line-ups
18/08/2020

LiveSemi-final predicted line-ups

Possible line-ups and injury news for the semi-finals – Fantasy managers, take note.
Semi-finalists: talking tactics
18/08/2020

LiveSemi-finalists: talking tactics

UEFA.com's team reporters run the rule over this season's semi-finalists.
Lyon vs Bayern preview
19/08/2020

LiveLyon vs Bayern preview

Lyon and Bayern meet in Lisbon tonight in the second of this season's one-off semi-finals.
Meet the teams: Paris vs Bayern
19/08/2020

LiveMeet the teams: Paris vs Bayern

Final debutants Paris will meet five-time winners Bayern.
Leipzig vs Paris preview
18/08/2020

LiveLeipzig vs Paris preview

Leipzig meet Paris in Lisbon in the first of the 2019/20 semi-finals.
Semi-final predicted line-ups
18/08/2020

LiveSemi-final predicted line-ups

Possible line-ups and injury news for the semi-finals – Fantasy managers, take note.