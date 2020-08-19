Champions League final: Paris vs Bayern – meet the teams

And then there were two ... Paris and Bayern are the last pair standing in this season's UEFA Champions League.

PARIS (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 7

This season: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A5

How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF), 3-0 Leipzig (SF)

Last five games: WWDWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: final (2019/20)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Leipzig 0-3 Paris

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Just 90 minutes away from their maiden Champions League title, Paris are brimful of belief that this – the 50th anniversary of their foundation – is the year they finally leave their mark. The French champions have been a team transformed since their round of 16 loss at Dortmund, forging an impressive squad spirit to turn that tie around and then stun Atalanta in the quarter-finals with two late goals. Add that to the obvious talent they displayed to cruise past Leipzig and this is a side with both the means and the confidence to take one more historic step.

﻿BAYERN (GER)

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P10 W10 D0 L0 F42 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions have won ten out of ten while racking up 42 goals in the process. Under Hans-Dieter Flick, they are playing with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with. Some have suggested this side are even better than the 2013 treble winners; in Sunday’s final they can at the very least prove their equal.