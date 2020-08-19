Champions League final: Paris vs Bayern – meet the teams
Wednesday 19 August 2020
All you need to know about 2019/20 UEFA Champions League finalists Paris and Bayern.
And then there were two ... Paris and Bayern are the last pair standing in this season's UEFA Champions League.All you need to know about the final
PARIS (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 7
This season: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A5
How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF), 3-0 Leipzig (SF)
Last five games: WWDWW
Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: final (2019/20)
Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Just 90 minutes away from their maiden Champions League title, Paris are brimful of belief that this – the 50th anniversary of their foundation – is the year they finally leave their mark. The French champions have been a team transformed since their round of 16 loss at Dortmund, forging an impressive squad spirit to turn that tie around and then stun Atalanta in the quarter-finals with two late goals. Add that to the obvious talent they displayed to cruise past Leipzig and this is a side with both the means and the confidence to take one more historic step.
BAYERN (GER)
UEFA ranking: 2
This season: P10 W10 D0 L0 F42 A8
How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF)
Last five games: WWWWW
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)
Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions have won ten out of ten while racking up 42 goals in the process. Under Hans-Dieter Flick, they are playing with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with. Some have suggested this side are even better than the 2013 treble winners; in Sunday’s final they can at the very least prove their equal.