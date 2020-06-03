Clubs' all-time UEFA Champions League records
Wednesday 3 June 2020
Real Madrid or Barcelona: who has played more games in Europe's top club competition?
There have been 65 editions of Europe's top competition, including 28 since the European Cup was reinvented as the UEFA Champions League.
With 13 titles over all, Real Madrid have been the pre-eminent force at the highest level of European football since they won the first five editions. However, as these statistics show, Barcelona have been running them close in more recent editions.
Clubs who have figured in 200+ UEFA Champions League/European Cup games
|Ranking
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Trophies
|1
|Real Madrid (ESP)
|438
|262
|76
|100
|972
|478
|13
|2
|Bayern München (GER)
|348
|202
|72
|74
|708
|347
|5
|3
|Barcelona (ESP)
|317
|187
|73
|57
|630
|303
|5
|4
|Man. United (ENG)
|279
|154
|66
|59
|506
|264
|3
|5
|Juventus (ITA)
|278
|140
|69
|69
|439
|269
|2
|6
|Benfica (POR)
|258
|114
|59
|85
|416
|299
|2
|7
|AC Milan (ITA)
|249
|125
|64
|60
|416
|231
|7
|8
|Porto (POR)
|245
|110
|57
|78
|364
|276
|2
|8
|Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|233
|97
|52
|84
|333
|283
|0
|9
|Ajax (NED)
|227
|102
|62
|63
|356
|251
|4
|10
|Liverpool (ENG)
|217
|121
|47
|49
|408
|196
|6
|11
|Celtic (SCO)
|212
|100
|36
|76
|324
|250
|1
|12
|Arsenal (ENG)
|201
|101
|43
|57
|332
|218
|0
|13
|Anderlecht (BEL)
|200
|70
|44
|86
|282
|320
|0
• Real Madrid have featured in 50 editions of the competition – 14 more than their nearest rivals, Bayern – triumphing in a record 13 of them. They have played, won, drawn and lost more UEFA Champions League/European Cup games than any other side (as well as scoring and conceding more goals).
• Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked team who have never won the trophy (their two continental successes came in the European Cup Winners' Cup).
Clubs who have figured in 150+ UEFA Champions League games
|Ranking
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Trophies
|1
|Barcelona (ESP)
|271
|161
|64
|46
|543
|261
|4
|2
|Real Madrid (ESP)
|268
|161
|51
|56
|571
|292
|7
|3
|Bayern München (GER)
|254
|144
|54
|56
|498
|260
|2
|4
|Man. United (ENG)
|238
|128
|59
|51
|406
|219
|2
|5
|Porto (POR)
|208
|91
|52
|65
|295
|235
|1
|6
|Juventus (ITA)
|201
|99
|54
|48
|315
|198
|1
|7
|Arsenal (ENG)
|191
|96
|42
|53
|311
|208
|0
|8
|AC Milan (ITA)
|181
|87
|51
|43
|266
|161
|3
|9
|Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|171
|64
|40
|67
|252
|228
|0
|10
|Chelsea (ENG)
|167
|83
|48
|36
|285
|154
|1
|11
|Ajax (NED)
|152
|60
|47
|45
|215
|177
|1
• Barcelona have played more UEFA Champions League games (including qualifying) than any other team (three more than Real Madrid) and have also drawn more games in the competition than any other side.
• Barcelona and Real Madrid share the record for the most wins in the competition (161 each), while Madrid have scored and conceded more goals than any other side in the competition.
• Dynamo Kyiv have the unfortunate distinction of having lost more UEFA Champions League matches than any other team: 67 (two more than Porto). Arsenal, meanwhile, are the highest-ranked club who have never won the competition.
Last updated: 15 May 2020 – for latest version see the UEFA Champions League statistics handbook