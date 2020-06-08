When will the Champions League resume?

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches; the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been on hold since Wednesday 11 March.

Half of the eight round of 16 ties have already concluded, with Paris, Atlético, Leipzig and Atalanta through to the quarter-finals. The second legs are yet to be played in the other four last-16 ties.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.