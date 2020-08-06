UEFA Champions League is back on Friday!

The UEFA Champions League season was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with four of the eight round of 16 ties concluded.

With the competition set to return on Friday 7 August, UEFA.com picks up the threads.

Who is still in contention?

Through to the quarter-finals: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig vs Atlético Madrid.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch every Atalanta Champions League goal so far this season

None of those four teams has ever won the competition, and Atalanta and Leipzig are both in the last eight for the first time. Indeed, this is Atalanta's first season in the UEFA Champions League, and only Leipzig's second.

Round of 16 ties to be concluded:

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

All remaining round of 16 second legs are at scheduled home teams' stadiums

All quarter-final ties onwards played as one-off ties in Lisbon

Friday 7 August

Juventus v Lyon (agg: 0-1)

Manchester City v Real Madrid (agg: 2-1)

Saturday 8 August

Barcelona v Napoli (agg: 1-1)

Bayern München v Chelsea (agg: 3-0)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch every Real Madrid Champions League goal so far this season

Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid are all former European champions, though only four of those sides can make it to the next stage (since Bayern are up against Chelsea), and three are trailing from the first leg of their ties.

Holders Liverpool were eliminated by Atlético in one of the four ties that has already concluded.

With Manchester City in contention in the UEFA Champions League, and Manchester United on course in the UEFA Europa League round of 16, it is possible that both the big UEFA club competition trophies could be won by city rivals. This has happened twice before: AC Milan and Inter Milan won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup respectively in 1994 while Real Madrid and Atlético matched that with simultaneous UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League successes in 2018.

It's a fact: Chelsea (in 2011/12) were the only side in the last 22 editions of the Champions League to become European champions for the first time. The last side before them to get their hands on the European Cup for the first time were Dortmund in 1997.

When are the rest of the ties in Lisbon?

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Log in for free to watch the highlights UEFA Champions League clubs say "Thank You"

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 12 August

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain﻿ (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica)

Thursday 13 August

Leipzig vs Atlético Madrid﻿ (Estádio José Alvalade)

Friday 14 August

Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern München (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica)

Saturday 15 August

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus (Estádio José Alvalade)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 18 August

2. Leipzig/Atlético vs Atalanta/Paris Saint-Germain (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica)

Wednesday 19 August

1. Real Madrid/Manchester City/Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern München (Estádio José Alvalade)

Final:

Sunday 23 August

Winner semi-final 2 vs winner semi-final 1 (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica)

All matches will be behind closed doors: see how to watch with UEFA's broadcast partners.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Haaland's Salzburg hat-trick

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 times in this season's competition: one more than eliminated Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland and five more than the other most prolific marksmen left in the competition: Napoli's Dries Mertens and Bayern's Serge Gnabry, who have scored six each.

This is already Lewandowski's most prolific season in the UEFA Champions League proper; his best previous tally was ten with Dortmund in 2012/13.

He could become the first Polish player to finish as top scorer in Europe's top club competition. The last player to finish as top scorer in the competition while playing for a German club was Werder Bremen's Wynton Rufer in 1993/94, whose eight goals meant he shared first place with Barcelona's Ronald Koeman. The last Bayern player to be the European Cup's top scorer was Dieter Hoeness, with seven goals in 1981/82.

Eliminated Ajax's Hakim Ziyech is the assist king in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League so far, laying on five goals for team-mates. Of the players left in the competition, Bayern's Corentin Tolisso and Paris's Ángel Di María and Kylian Mbappé have provided four assists each.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals

It's a fact: Either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has been UEFA Champions League top scorer for the last 11 seasons (the only minor exception being 2014/15, when they both finished level at the top of the rankings with ten goals, along with Neymar, then at Barcelona). So far in 2019/20, Messi and Ronaldo have scored two each.

How good has it been so far?

Great, inevitably. As well as quality football all the way from the start of the group stage, this season's UEFA Champions League has delivered goals by the bucketload: 344 in 108 games - an average of 3.19 a game (or one every 29 minutes). Look at some of the highlights pieces embedded in this article for some of the best.

It's a fact: Bayern have been the all-round star performers of 2019/20 so far: they have scored 27 goals – seven more than nearest rivals Paris – and also top the rankings for most efforts on goal (166) and most efforts on target (70).

Group A: Paris (1st), Real Madrid (2nd)

Group B: Bayern (1st), Tottenham (2nd)

Group C: Manchester City (1st), Atalanta (2nd)

Group D: Juventus (1st), Atlético (2nd)

Group E: Liverpool (1st ), Napoli (2nd)

Group F: Barcelona (1st), Dortmund (2nd)

Group G: Leipzig (1st), Lyon (2nd)

Group H: Valencia (1st), Chelsea (2nd)