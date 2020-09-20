2020/21 Champions League group stage as it stands

The line-up for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage is shaping up.

Twenty-six teams are assured of a UEFA Champions League place via their domestic league standings. The remaining six berths will be decided by qualifying.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2020/21 group stage as it stands

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta,﻿ Lazio

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, ﻿Mönchengladbach

FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes

RUS (2): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

UKR (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir

NED (1): Ajax