2020/21 Champions League group stage as it stands
Sunday 20 September 2020
The line-up for the group stage is coming together, with 26 of the 32 spots taken.
The line-up for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage is shaping up.
Twenty-six teams are assured of a UEFA Champions League place via their domestic league standings. The remaining six berths will be decided by qualifying.
This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA2020/21 all you need to know
2020/21 group stage as it stands
ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla
ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio
GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach
FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes
RUS (2): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva
POR (1): Porto
BEL (1): Club Brugge
UKR (1): Shakhtar Donetsk
TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir
NED (1): Ajax