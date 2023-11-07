Oldest Champions League players, scorers, finalists and winners

Pepe became the competition's oldest-ever goalscorer when he struck for Porto against Antwerp on Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. UEFA.com looks at all the veteran high-achievers, taking in the oldest players, scorers, final winners and final scorers.

Who are the oldest Champions League players?

43 years 252 days: Marco Ballotta (Lazio) vs Real Madrid, 11/12/07

42 years 315 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) vs Barcelona, 02/12/20

41 years 255 days: Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) vs Napoli, 13/09/16

41 years 206 days: Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea) vs Atlético, 30/04/14

40 years 274 days: Allan McGregor (Rangers) vs Ajax, 01/11/22

"You need to stay motivated," said Marco Ballotta as the goalkeeper explained how he became the oldest player to appear in the Champions League and Serie A. "But the most important thing is to keep having fun, both in training and in matches. Add to that an injury-free career and you have the answer."

Who is the oldest Champions League outfield player?

40 years 254 days: Pepe (Porto) vs Antwerp, 07/11/2023

The five oldest Champions League players are all keepers; Pepe became the oldest outfield player to have appeared in the competition when he started in Porto's 4-1 win against Antwerp on Matchday 3 of the 2023/24 campaign. He moved closer to muscling in on the overall top five when he once again appeared on Matchday 4.

Who are the oldest Champions League goalscorers?

40 years 254 days: Pepe (Porto) vs Antwerp, 07/11/23

38 years 59 days: Francesco Totti (Roma) vs CSKA Moskva, 25/11/14

37 years 290 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) vs Benfica, 14/09/11

37 years 87 days: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan) vs Real Madrid, 03/11/10

37 years 72 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter) vs Tottenham Hotspur, 20/10/10



Pepe smashed Francesco Totti's long-standing record with his added-time header in the 2-0 group stage defeat of Antwerp – his first UEFA Champions League goal since November 2012, when he was 29.

Who are the oldest Champions League winners?

Champions League 100 club: Paolo Maldini

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

37 years 46 days: Pietro Vierchowod (Juventus) vs Ajax, 22/05/96

37 years 34 days: Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan) vs Juventus, 28/05/03

36 years 285 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter) vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

36 years 276 days: Marco Materazzi (Inter) vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

Who are the oldest Champions League finalists?

40 years 211 days: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United) vs Barcelona, 28/05/11

39 years 126 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) vs Real Madrid, 03/06/17

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

38 years 66 days: Lothar Matthäus (Bayern München) vs Manchester United, 26/05/99

37 years 180 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) vs Barcelona, 28/05/11

Who is the oldest Champions League final goalscorer?

36 years 333 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 25/05/05

AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini became the competition's oldest final scorer the night his side endured perhaps the most famous defeat in recent Champions League history, surrendering a 3-0 lead in Istanbul before losing on penalties. His team made amends in the 2007 final, their 2-1 win over Liverpool in Athens enabling Maldini to become the oldest player to lift the trophy.