Champions League quarter-finals: who's got pedigree at this stage?
Saturday 8 August 2020
Who's familiar with this stage and who's in uncharted territory? UEFA.com looks at the quarter-finalists' European Cup pedigree.
Two of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists are debutants at this stage.
Record at a glance
Atalanta – N/A
Atlético Madrid – W5 L3
W 2015/16 Barcelona 3-2 (1-2 a, 2-0 h)
L 2014/15 Real Madrid 0-1 (0-0 h, 0-1 a)
W 2013/14 Barcelona 2-1 (1-1 a, 1-0 h)
L 1996/97 Ajax 3-4 (1-1 a, 2-3 h)
L 1977/78 Club Brugge 3-4 (0-2 a, 3-2 h)
W 1973/74 Crvena zvezda 2-0 (2-0 a, 0-0 h)
W 1970/71 Legia Warszawa 2-2, away goals (1-0 h, 1-2 a)
W 1958/59 Schalke 4-1 (3-0 h, 1-1 a)
Barcelona – W15 L6
W 2018/19 Manchester United 4-0 (1-0 h, 3-0 a)
L 2017/18 Roma 4-4, away goals (4-1 h, 0-3 a)
L 2016/17 Juventus 0-3 (0-3 a, 0-0 h)
L 2015/16 Atlético Madrid 2-3 (2-1 h, 0-2 a)
W 2014/15 Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 (3-1 a, 2-0 h)
L 2013/14 Atlético Madrid 1-2 (1-1 h, 0-1 a)
W 2012/13 Paris Saint-Germain 3-3, away goals (2-2 a, 1-1 h)
W 2011/12 AC Milan 3-1 (0-0 a, 3-1 h)
W 2010/11 Shakhtar Donetsk 6-1 (5-1 h, 1-0 a)
W 2009/10 Arsenal 6-3 (2-2 a, 4-1 h)
W 2008/09 Bayern München 5-1 (4-0 h, 1-1 a)
W 2007/08 Schalke 2-0 (1-0 a, 1-0 h)
W 2005/06 Benfica 2-0 (0-0 a, 2-0 h)
L 2002/03 Juventus 2-3 (1-1 a, 1-2 h aet)
W 2001/02 Panathinaikos 3-2 (0-1 a, 3-1 h)
W 1999/00 Chelsea 6-4 (1-3 a, 5-1 h aet)
L 1994/95 Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 (1-1 h, 1-2 a)
W 1985/86 Juventus 2-1 (1-0 h, 1-1 a)
W 1974/75 Åtvidaberg 5-0 (2-0 h, 3-0 a)
W 1960/61 Hradec Králové 5-1 (4-0 h, 1-1 a)
W 1959/60 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9-2 (4-0 h, 5-2 a)
Bayern München – W19 L10
W 2017/18 Sevilla 2-1 (2-1 a, 0-0 h)
L 2016/17 Real Madrid 3-6 (1-2 h, 2-4 a aet)
W 2015/16 Benfica 3-2 (1-0 h, 2-2 a)
W 2014/15 Porto 7-4 (1-3 a, 6-1 h)
W 2013/14 Manchester United 4-2 (1-1 a, 3-1 h)
W 2012/13 Juventus 4-0 (2-0 h, 2-0 a)
W 2011/12 Marseille 4-0 (2-0 a, 2-0 h)
W 2009/10 Manchester United 4-4, away goals (2-1 h, 2-3 a)
L 2008/09 Barcelona 1-5 (0-4 a, 1-1 h)
L 2006/07 AC Milan 2-4 (2-2 a, 0-2 h)
L 2004/05 Chelsea 5-6 (2-4 a, 3-2 h)
L 2001/02 Real Madrid 2-3 (2-1, 0-2 a)
W 2000/01 Manchester United 3-1 (1-0 a, 2-1 h)
W 1999/00 Porto 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)
W 1998/99 Kaiserslautern 6-0 (2-0 h, 4-0 a)
L 1997/98 Dortmund 0-1 (0-0 h, 0-1 a)
W 1994/95 IFK Göteborg 2-2 away goals (0-0 h, 2-2 a)
W 1990/91 Porto 3-1 (1-1 h, 2-0 a)
W 1989/90 PSV Eindhoven 3-1 (2-1 h, 1-0 a)
L 1987/88 Real Madrid 3-4 (3-2 h, 0-2 a)
W 1986/87 Anderlecht 7-2 (5-0 h, 2-2 a)
L 1985/86 Anderlecht 2-3 (2-1 h, 0-2 a)
W 1981/82 Universitatea Craiova 3-1 (2-0 a, 1-1 h)
W 1980/81 Baník Ostrava 6-2 (2-0 h, 4-2 a)
L 1976/77 Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)
W 1975/76 Benfica 5-1 (0-0 a, 5-1 h)
W 1974/75 Ararat Yerevan 2-1 (2-0 h, 0-1 a)
W 1973/74 CSKA Sofia 5-3 (4-1 h, 1-2 a)
L 1972/73 Ajax 2-5 (0-4 a, 2-1 h)
Leipzig – N/A
Lyon – W1 L3
W 2009/10 Bordeaux 3-2 (3-1 h, 0-1 a)
L 2005/06 AC Milan 1-3 (0-0 h, 1-3 a)
L 2004/05 PSV Eindhoven 2-2, 2-4 pens (1-1 h, 1-1 a)
L 2003/04 Porto 2-4 (0-2 a, 2-2 h)
Manchester City – W1 L2
L 2018/19 Tottenham 4-4, away goals (0-1 a, 4-3 h)
L 2017/18 Liverpool 1-5 (0-3 a, 1-2 h)
W 2015/16 Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 (2-2 a, 1-0 h)
Paris Saint-Germain – W1 L4
L 2015/16 Manchester City 2-3 (2-2 h, 0-1 a)
L 2014/15 Barcelona 1-5 (1-3 h, 0-2 a)
L 2013/14 Chelsea 3-3, away goals (3-1 h, 0-2 a)
L 2012/13 Barcelona 3-3, away goals (2-2 h, 1-1 a)
W 1994/95 Barcelona 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)