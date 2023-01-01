UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Most goals in a UEFA Champions League game: Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa

Sunday 1 January 2023

Which UEFA Champions League games have produced the most goals in the competition's history?

Nuri Şahin celebrates after scoring a goal during Dortmund's record-breaking 8-4 defeat of Legia in the 2016/17 group stage
There have been some famous UEFA Champions League nights over the years when the goals have not so much flowed as gushed, but can you name the highest-scoring match in the competition's history?

It came back on 22 November 2016, when Dortmund hosted Legia Warszawa. A remarkable group game was 5-2 after 32 minutes – including a burst of three goals in four minutes at one point – and while that rate couldn't continue, five more before full time earned the German side an 8-4 win and the match a place in the record books.

Most goals in a Champions League game

Aleksandar Prijović gave Legia a tenth-minute lead in Dortmund, but the visitors were not in front again once Shinji Kagawa's quickfire double had turned the game on its head. Marco Reus was also on the mark twice during a madcap game which finished in suitable style with three goals in the closing ten minutes.

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016 (Matchday 5)
11 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003 (Matchday 4)
10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000 (Matchday 3)
Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16)
Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008 (Matchday 3)
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019 (Matchday 2)
Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021 (Matchday 1)
9 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa, 25/10/22 (Matchday 5)

Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals

Most goals in a Champions League knockout game

Thomas Müller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as Bayern became the first team ever to score eight in a UEFA Champions League knockout match. Hansi Flick's side plundered four goals in each half of this one-off tie in Lisbon (due to the rescheduled calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) and went on to lift the trophy.

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)
9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16)

2020 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Most goals in a European Cup game

14 Feyenoord 12-2 KR Reykjavík,1969/70 (first round)

Sporting CP's 16-1 win against APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup second round first leg in January 1963 is the game with most goals across all of UEFA's senior men's football club competitions.

