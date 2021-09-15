Highest-scoring UEFA Champions League games

Manchester City's 6-3 win against Leipzig was only the eighth game in the UEFA Champions League era to feature nine or more goals.

The record for a Matchday 1 match, it was the sixth group game overall to yield that high a tally. Bayern's 8-2 victory against Barcelona in the 2020 Lisbon quarter-finals was the highest-scoring knockout game in the UEFA Champions League era, but even that fell just short of being the match with the most goals in the competition's history.

That honour goes to Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 defeat of Legia Warszawa in a group game in November 2016. Monaco's famous 8-3 triumph against Deportivo in 2003 takes second place.

Dortmund celebrate their record 8-4 win against Legia VI-Images via Getty Images

Feyenoord's 12-2 success against KR Reykjavík in the 1969/70 first round is the highest-scoring game in the history of the European Cup, while Sporting CP's 16-1 humbling of APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup second round first leg in January 1963 remains the game with most goals across all of UEFA's senior men's football club competitions.

UEFA Champions League's highest scoring matches

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016

11 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020

9 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000

9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005

9 Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008

9 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019

9 Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021