Most goals in a UEFA Champions League game

There have been some famous UEFA Champions League nights over the years when the goals have not so much flowed as gushed, but can you name the highest-scoring match in the competition's history?

It came back on 22 November 2016, when Dortmund hosted Legia Warszawa. A remarkable group game was 5-2 after 32 minutes – including a burst of three goals in four minutes at one point – and while that rate couldn't continue, five more before full time earned the German side an 8-4 win and the match a place in the record books.

Most goals in a Champions League game

Dortmund celebrate their record 8-4 win against Legia VI-Images via Getty Images

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016 (Matchday 5)

11 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003 (Matchday 4)

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)

9 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000 (Matchday 3)

9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16)

9 Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008 (Matchday 3)

9 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019 (Matchday 2)

9 Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021 (Matchday 1)

Most goals in a Champions League knockout game

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)

9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16)

Most goals in a European Cup game

14 Feyenoord 12-2 KR Reykjavík,1969/70 (first round)

Sporting CP's 16-1 win against APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup second round first leg in January 1963 is the game with most goals across all of UEFA's senior men's football club competitions.