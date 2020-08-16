Champions League semi-finals: predicted line-ups and team news
Sunday 16 August 2020
Possible line-ups and injury news for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals – Fantasy managers, take note.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures.
Tuesday 18 August: Leipzig vs Paris
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen, Nkunku
Out: Hwang (ineligible), Henrichs (ineligible)
Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat; Di María, Paredes, Gueye, Neymar; Mbappé, Icardi
Out: Kurzawa (thigh)
Doubtful: Verratti (calf), Navas (thigh)
Wednesday 19 August: Lyon vs Bayern
Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Toko Ekambi
Out: none
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Pavard (ankle)
Both semi-finals kick off at 21:00 CET.