Champions League final predicted line-ups and team news
Thursday 20 August 2020
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com considers all the UEFA Champions League final selection possibilities.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of Sunday's UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.Make up to five transfers
Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar
Doubtful: Gueye (muscular), Kurzawa (thigh), Navas (thigh), Verratti (calf)
Thomas Tuchel may well be tempted to field the same line-up that excelled against Leipzig, though question marks certainly remain. Above all, Paris will hope to start with goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Marco Verratti if the duo can prove their fitness, and it was encouraging to see the Italian get some late semi-final minutes. Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi will want to win back his place, though Tuchel's choice to do without a genuine No9 against Leipzig was a shrewd one.
Chris Burke, UEFA.com Paris reporter
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Doubtful: Boateng (muscular)
Jérôme Boateng's knock throws up a number of possibilities. If he’s fit, it’s likely Hans-Dieter Flick will name an unchanged team; if not, he will have to call upon Niklas Süle, who hasn’t started a competitive match in ten months. Lucas Hernández is the other option, but Flick doesn’t like two left-footed centre-backs. Perhaps a recall for Javi Martínez, who looks set to leave this summer?
Elsewhere, Flick may be tempted to reinstate Benjamin Pavard and push Joshua Kimmich up into midfield, albeit that would mean sacrificing Leon Goretzka. With the current setup working so well, it would seem an unnecessary risk considering the occasion.
Jordan Maciel, UEFA.com Bayern reporter