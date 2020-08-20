Champions League final predicted line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of Sunday's UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.



Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar

Doubtful: Gueye (muscular), Kurzawa (thigh), Navas (thigh), Verratti (calf)

Thomas Tuchel may well be tempted to field the same line-up that excelled against Leipzig, though question marks certainly remain. Above all, Paris will hope to start with goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Marco Verratti if the duo can prove their fitness, and it was encouraging to see the Italian get some late semi-final minutes. Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi will want to win back his place, though Tuchel's choice to do without a genuine No9 against Leipzig was a shrewd one.

Chris Burke, UEFA.com Paris reporter

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Doubtful: Boateng (muscular)

Boateng came off with an injury in the semi-finals Getty Images for FC Bayern

Jérôme Boateng's knock throws up a number of possibilities. If he’s fit, it’s likely Hans-Dieter Flick will name an unchanged team; if not, he will have to call upon Niklas Süle, who hasn’t started a competitive match in ten months. Lucas Hernández is the other option, but Flick doesn’t like two left-footed centre-backs. Perhaps a recall for Javi Martínez, who looks set to leave this summer?

Elsewhere, Flick may be tempted to reinstate Benjamin Pavard and push Joshua Kimmich up into midfield, albeit that would mean sacrificing Leon Goretzka. With the current setup working so well, it would seem an unnecessary risk considering the occasion.

Jordan Maciel, UEFA.com Bayern reporter