Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament

There have been some stunning goals in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League – now is your chance to watch ten of the best and vote for your favourite.

The Goal of the Tournament poll has attracted over 400,000 votes. You have until 13:00 today to have your say.

Goal of the Tournament contenders

Serge Gnabry, Lyon 0-3 Bayern (1st goal)

19/08/20: semi-finals



Maxwel Cornet, Man City 1-3 Lyon

15/08/20: quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2-1 Lyon (2nd goal)

07/08/20: round of 16, 2nd leg

Erling Braut Haaland, Dortmund 2-1 Paris (2nd goal)

18/02/20: round of 16, 1st leg



Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City

11/12/19: Matchday 6

Lautaro Martínez, Slavia Praha 1-3 Inter (2nd goal)

27/11/19: Matchday 5

Douglas Costa, Lokomotiv Moskva 1-2 Juventus

06/11/19: Matchday 4

Marcel Sabitzer, Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

23/10/19: Matchday 3

Luis Suárez, Barcelona 2-1 Inter (1st goal)

02/10/19: Matchday 2

Juan Cuadrado, Atlético 2-2 Juventus

18/09/19: Matchday 1



UEFA's technical observers will be announcing their own official top ten goals of the campaign later in the week.