Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament
Monday 24 August 2020
The UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament poll has passed 75,000 votes in a matter of hours – watch them all and vote for your favourite now!
There have been some stunning goals in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League – now is your chance to watch ten of the best and vote for your favourite.Watch the goals and vote for your favourite
The Goal of the Tournament poll attracted nearly 75,000 votes within the first few hours of being open. You have until 13:00 on Thursday 27 August to have your say.
Goal of the Tournament contenders
Serge Gnabry, Lyon 0-3 Bayern (1st goal)
19/08/20: semi-finals
Maxwel Cornet, Man City 1-3 Lyon
15/08/20: quarter-finals
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2-1 Lyon (2nd goal)
07/08/20: round of 16, 2nd leg
Erling Braut Haaland, Dortmund 2-1 Paris (2nd goal)
18/02/20: round of 16, 1st leg
Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City
11/12/19: Matchday 6
Lautaro Martínez, Slavia Praha 1-3 Inter (2nd goal)
27/11/19: Matchday 5
Douglas Costa, Lokomotiv Moskva 1-2 Juventus
06/11/19: Matchday 4
Marcel Sabitzer, Leipzig 2-1 Zenit
23/10/19: Matchday 3
Luis Suárez, Barcelona 2-1 Inter (1st goal)
02/10/19: Matchday 2
Juan Cuadrado, Atlético 2-2 Juventus
18/09/19: Matchday 1
UEFA's technical observers will be announcing their own official top ten goals of the campaign later in the week.