Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament

There have been some stunning goals in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League – now is your chance to watch ten of the best and vote for your favourite.

The Goal of the Tournament poll attracted nearly 75,000 votes within the first few hours of being open. You have until 13:00 on Thursday 27 August to have your say.

Goal of the Tournament contenders

Serge Gnabry, Lyon 0-3 Bayern (1st goal)

19/08/20: semi-finals



Maxwel Cornet, Man City 1-3 Lyon

15/08/20: quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2-1 Lyon (2nd goal)

07/08/20: round of 16, 2nd leg

Erling Braut Haaland, Dortmund 2-1 Paris (2nd goal)

18/02/20: round of 16, 1st leg



Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City

11/12/19: Matchday 6

Lautaro Martínez, Slavia Praha 1-3 Inter (2nd goal)

27/11/19: Matchday 5

Douglas Costa, Lokomotiv Moskva 1-2 Juventus

06/11/19: Matchday 4

Marcel Sabitzer, Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

23/10/19: Matchday 3

Luis Suárez, Barcelona 2-1 Inter (1st goal)

02/10/19: Matchday 2

Juan Cuadrado, Atlético 2-2 Juventus

18/09/19: Matchday 1



UEFA's technical observers will be announcing their own official top ten goals of the campaign later in the week.