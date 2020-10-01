Champions League group stage draw: all you need to know
Thursday 1 October 2020
Article summary
When is the draw? Who is involved? How can I follow it? Get the lowdown.
Article top media content
Article body
When and where is the draw?
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place from 17:00 CET on Thursday 1 October at the RTS studios in Geneva. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.
Who is involved in the draw?
ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla
ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
ITA (4): Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta, Lazio
GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach
FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes
RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva, Krasnodar*
UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv*
POR (1): Porto
BEL (1): Club Brugge
NED (1): Ajax
AUT (1): Salzburg*
TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir
DEN (1): Midtjylland*
GRE (1): Olympiacos*
HUN (1): Ferencváros*
*via play-offs2020/21 Champions League calendar
What are the draw pots?
Pot 1
Bayern (GER, UEFA Champions League holders)
Sevilla (ESP, UEFA Europa League holders)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Porto (POR)
Pot 2
Barcelona (ESP) coefficient 128.000
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Manchester City (ENG) 116.000
Manchester United (ENG) 100.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000
Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Chelsea (ENG) 83.000
Ajax (NED) 69.500
Pot 3
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* 55.000
Salzburg (AUT)* 53.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000
Internazionale Milano (ITA) 44.000
Olympiacos (GRE)* 43.000
Lazio (ITA) 41.000
Krasnodar (RUS)* 35.500
Atalanta (ITA) 33.500
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 33.000
Marseille (FRA) 31.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 28.500
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500
Midtjylland (DEN)* 14.500
Rennes (FRA) 14.000
Ferencváros (HUN)* 9.000
*Qualified via play-offs
Club coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.
How does the draw work?
- The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage were joined by the six winners of the play-off ties decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles . Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
- No team can play a club from their own association.
- In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs have been paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings were made. These pairings were based on TV audiences.
Which clubs are paired?
To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:
A Bayern & Dortmund
B Sevilla & Atlético de Madrid
C Real Madrid & Barcelona
D Liverpool & Man. United
E Juventus & Inter
F Paris & Marseille
G Zenit & Lokomotiv
H Man. City & Chelsea
I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv
J RB Leipzig & Mönchengladbach
K Lazio & Atalanta
UEFA awards
The following award winners will be announced during the draw ceremony:
- UEFA Men's Player of the Year
- UEFA Women's Player of the Year
- UEFA Men's Coach of the Year
- UEFA Women's Coach of the YearReal Madrid
- Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season
- Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season
- Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season
- Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season
- Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season
- Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season
- Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season
- Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season
When will fixtures be confirmed?
The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.
Match dates
Matchday 1: 20/21 October
Matchday 2: 27/28 October
Matchday 3: 3/4 November
Matchday 4: 24/25 November
Matchday 5: 1/2 December
Matchday 6: 8/9 December
Draws are provisional and are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.