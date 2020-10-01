Champions League group stage draw: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place from 17:00 CET on Thursday 1 October at the RTS studios in Geneva. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

ITA (4): Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta, Lazio

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach

FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes

RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva, Krasnodar*

UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv*

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

NED (1): Ajax

AUT (1): Salzburg*

TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir

DEN (1): Midtjylland*

GRE (1): Olympiacos*

HUN (1): Ferencváros*



*via play-offs



What are the draw pots?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

Bayern (GER, UEFA Champions League holders)

Sevilla (ESP, UEFA Europa League holders)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Barcelona (ESP) coefficient 128.000

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Manchester City (ENG) 116.000

Manchester United (ENG) 100.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000

Dortmund (GER) ﻿85.000﻿

Chelsea (ENG) 83.000

Ajax (NED) 69.500

Leipzig made it to the 2019/20 semi-fnals Getty Images

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* 55.000

Salzburg (AUT)* 53.500

RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000

Internazionale Milano (ITA) 44.000

Olympiacos (GRE)* 43.000

Lazio (ITA) 41.000

Krasnodar (RUS)* 35.500

Atalanta (ITA) 33.500



Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 33.000

Marseille (FRA) 31.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 28.500

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500

Midtjylland (DEN)* 14.500

Rennes (FRA) 14.000

Ferencváros (HUN)* 9.000



*Qualified via play-offs

Club coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

How does the draw work?

The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage were joined by the six winners of the play-off ties decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles . Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs have been paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings were made. These pairings were based on TV audiences.

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Bayern & Dortmund

B Sevilla & Atlético de Madrid

C Real Madrid & Barcelona

D Liverpool & Man. United

E Juventus & Inter

F Paris & Marseille

G Zenit & Lokomotiv

H Man. City & Chelsea

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J RB Leipzig & Mönchengladbach

K Lazio & Atalanta

UEFA awards

Virgil van Dijk was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2019 AFP via Getty Images

The following award winners will be announced during the draw ceremony:

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

Draws are provisional and are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.