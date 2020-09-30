Champions League group stage draw: Pot 2

UEFA.com profiles the teams in Pot 2 ahead of Thursday's 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2019/20): 3

How they qualified: second in Liga

Last season: quarter-finals (L 8-2 vs Bayern)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

2019/20: Inconsistency stalked Barça all season, first under Ernesto Valverde and then with Quique Setién, and though they resumed post-lockdown top of the Liga they quietly fell away. There was nothing quiet about their UEFA Champions League elimination: defeated 8-2 by Bayern.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

How they qualified: third in Liga

Last season: quarter-finals (L 2-1 vs RB Leipzig)

Best European Cup performance: runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

2019/20: There were highlights along the way – ending Liverpool's UEFA Champions League title defence among them – but life after Antoine Griezmann proved challenging. Diego Simeone's men just about made it eight straight seasons in Spain's top three, though for once their defensive record was outdone.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 5

How they qualified: second in Premier League

Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-1 vs Lyon)

Best European Cup performance: semi-finals (2015/16)

2019/20: A season of frustration for Josep Guardiola's men. Regular setbacks meant Liverpool were soon out of sight in the Premier League, and though they won the League Cup the one they wanted most eluded City: having dispatched Real Madrid, they suffered a surprise quarter-final loss to Lyon.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 9

How they qualified: third in Premier League

Last season: N/A (UEFA Europa League semi-finals)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)

2019/20: Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first full season in charge brought relative success, finishing third in the Premier League, reaching the UEFA Europa League semis and giving plenty of game time to a stable of young talent led by Mason Greenwood. Winter signing Bruno Fernandes quickly settled.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

How they qualified: Ukrainian champions

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League semi-finals)

Best European Cup performance: quarter-finals (2010/11)

2019/20: Portugal's Luís Castro had an impressive first term at the helm, his brand of flowing, attacking football helping the Pitmen to a ninth Ukrainian title in 11 seasons (losing just twice on the way) and a second UEFA Europa League semi-final in five years.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 13

How they qualified: second in Bundesliga

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-2 vs Paris)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1996/97)

2019/20: Dortmund beat Bayern in the German Super Cup, but their championship challenge was over before it really began, a sluggish start limiting them to fourth spot at the halfway stage. The signing of Erling Braut Haaland energised Lucien Favre's men, and they scrambled to a distant second spot.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 16

How they qualified: fourth in Premier League

Last season: round of 16 (L 7-1 vs Bayern)

Best European Cup performance: winners (2011/12)

2019/20: Frank Lampard's first campaign as manager was a moderate success. Blooding several academy graduates, Chelsea were beaten on penalties by Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup but ended up in the top four in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, losing to Arsenal.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: first in Eredivisie

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League round of 32)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)

2019/20: Erik ten Hag's side burst out of the blocks, going 15 Eredivisie games unbeaten. They lost five of the next ten, though, and were top only on goal difference when the season ended in March – no title was awarded. They also finished a point behind Valencia and Chelsea in the 2019/20 group stage.