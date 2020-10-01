Champions League group stage draw made in Geneva

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Geneva, with the pick of the matches including Bayern vs Atlético Madrid, Paris vs Manchester United and a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi encounter between Juventus and Barcelona.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage

Group A: Bayern, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Mönchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros

Group H: Paris, Manchester United, Leipzig, İstanbul Başakşehir

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Road to Istanbul

Group stage

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 03/04 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 01/02 December

Matchday 6: 08/09 December

Round of 16

Draw: 14 December

First legs: 16/17 & 23/24 February

Second legs: 9/10 & 16/17 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 6/7 April

Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 27/28 April

Second legs: 4/5 May

Final

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 29 May

