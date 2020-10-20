Champions League round-up: Rashford strikes late, Barcelona hit five
Tuesday 20 October 2020
Marcus Rashford scored a late winner at Paris for Manchester United with Barcelona, Juventus and Lazio among other victors.
UEFA.com recaps on the opening night of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage. Click on a specific game for more details, analysis and reaction.Check out the group standings
Group E
Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
Krasnodar came from behind to draw the meeting of the two group-stage debutants.
Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Chelsea were held to their first 0-0 draw in more than a year.
Group F
Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
Charles De Ketelaere got the winner deep in added time.
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Lazio made an impressive return to the UEFA Champions League after 13 years away.
Group G
Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus
Álvaro Morata struck twice in the second half to secure victory.
Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros
Lionel Messi scored in this competition for a record 16th straight season as Barcelona cruised to victory despite being reduced to ten men.
Group H
Paris 1-2 Man. United
Marcus Rashford struck with three minutes left to beat last season's finalists.
Leipzig 2-0 Başakşehir
Angeliño scored twice in the first 20 minutes to herald the win against the Turkish newcomers.