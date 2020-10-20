Champions League round-up: Rashford strikes late, Barcelona hit five

Tuesday 20 October 2020

Marcus Rashford scored a late winner at Paris for Manchester United with Barcelona, Juventus and Lazio among other victors.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his late winner for Manchester United at Paris
Marcus Rashford celebrates his late winner for Manchester United at Paris

UEFA.com recaps on the opening night of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage. Click on a specific game for more details, analysis and reaction.

Group E

Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes
Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Krasnodar came from behind to draw the meeting of the two group-stage debutants.

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Chelsea were held to their first 0-0 draw in more than a year.

Group F

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Charles De Ketelaere got the winner deep in added time.

Lazio impressed against Dortmund
Lazio impressed against Dortmund

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Lazio made an impressive return to the UEFA Champions League after 13 years away.

Group G

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Álvaro Morata struck twice in the second half to secure victory.

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros 

Lionel Messi scored in this competition for a record 16th straight season as Barcelona cruised to victory despite being reduced to ten men.

Group H

Paris 1-2 Man. United 

Marcus Rashford struck with three minutes left to beat last season's finalists.

Leipzig 2-0 Başakşehir

Angeliño scored twice in the first 20 minutes to herald the win against the Turkish newcomers.

