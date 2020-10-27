Champions League top scorers: Duván Zapata leads the way
Tuesday 27 October 2020
Duván Zapata is out on his own as UEFA Champions League top scorer with three goals.
Duván Zapata scored twice in Atalanta's 2-2 draw with Ajax on Matchday 2 to move top of the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with three goals.
Zapata is ahead of a chasing pack of ten players on two goals, having also found the net in Atalanta's Matchday 1 defeat of Midtjylland. The Colombia striker had only scored two Champions League goals in his career prior to this season.
2020/21 UEFA Champions League top scorers
3 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
2 Kingsley Coman (Bayern)
2 Angeliño (Leipzig)
2 Álvaro Morata (Juventus)
2 Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)
2 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
2 Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)
2 Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach)
2 Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
2 João Félix (Atlético)
2 Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg)
UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5