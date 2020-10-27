Champions League top scorers: Duván Zapata leads the way

Duván Zapata scored twice in Atalanta's 2-2 draw with Ajax on Matchday 2 to move top of the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with three goals.

Zapata is ahead of a chasing pack of ten players on two goals, having also found the net in Atalanta's Matchday 1 defeat of Midtjylland. The Colombia striker had only scored two Champions League goals in his career prior to this season.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League top scorers

Goretzka has scored in both Bayern's first two games POOL/AFP via Getty Images

3 Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

2 Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2 Angeliño (Leipzig)

2 Álvaro Morata (Juventus)

2 Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)

2 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

2 Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

2 Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach)

2 Romelu Lukaku (Inter)

2 João Félix (Atlético)

2 Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg)



UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Lewandowski: Watch all of his 2019/20 goals

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5