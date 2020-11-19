PlayStation® leaves its mark on the UEFA Champions League with the launch of PS5™

The PlayStation®5 launches in Europe on Thursday 19 November, with a new video celebrating the PlayStation® brand's proud association with the UEFA Champions League, a partnership dating back to 1997.

To mark the dawn of a new generation of gaming, PlayStation's iconic shapes have been integrated into footage of some of the most iconic moments in UEFA Champions League history.



There is also a reminder that further iconic moments await, with the clip offering a sneak peek inside the specially dressed Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, the same stadium which will host the final of the 2020/21 season.

The PS5™ console unleashes new gaming possibilities that you never anticipated. Gamers will experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, and deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio*. With an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation® games, the new PS5™ console represents a monumental leap forward for gamers.

For your chance to get your hands on the new console, sign up to UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football where each matchday active managers will be entered into a draw to win a PS5™.

It's game time. Play Has No Limits.



*3D Audio with compatible headphones