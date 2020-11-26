Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moskva) – 8 points

Defenders

Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) – 13 points

Oscar Wendt (Mönchengladbach) – 15 points

Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach) – 15 points

Zaidu Samusi (Porto) – 14 points

Ruben Gosens (Atalanta) – 13 points

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 12 points

Lars Stindl (Mönchengladbach) – 12 points

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 12 points



Forwards

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 13 points﻿

Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) – 15 points



The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value