Champions League preview: What to look out for on Tuesday

Liverpool are hungry to bounce back while Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid can both avenge humiliating defeats as Matchday 5 begins.

Tuesday fixtures (click for live build-up)*



Group A: Lokomotiv Moskva vs Salzburg (18:55 CET)

Group A: Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern

Group B: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid (18:55 CET)

Group B: Mönchengladbach vs Internazionale

Group C: Marseille vs Olympiacos

Group C: Porto vs Manchester City

Group D: Liverpool vs Ajax

Group D: Atalanta vs Midtjylland

*21:00 CET unless stated

Two-minute highlights: Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

Liverpool welcome upwardly mobile Ajax

The Liverpool Echo was less than impressed when the Reds suffered their first group stage home defeat since 2014 on Matchday 4, describing the hosts' attack in their 2-0 loss to Atalanta as "alarmingly insipid – tired, weak and bang out of ideas". Jürgen Klopp's side still top Group D, yet the pressure is on as they welcome a revitalised Ajax. "We were not at our best, but we need to pick ourselves up and go again next week," said Klopp, whose team will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat against their Dutch visitors.

Will Atlético end Bayern's winning run?

Bayern's record-breaking UEFA Champions League winning streak now stretches to 16 games, but with a round of 16 place and top spot now secure, will that run finally end in Madrid? Atlético lost 4-0 in Munich on Matchday 1, but if that result flattered Hansi Flick's team, Diego Simeone's men have not sparkled so brightly since. "Don't ever write us off," said midfielder Héctor Herrera after their mauling in Bavaria; however, with just five points, the Spaniards cannot yet be certain of reaching the round of 16 for an eighth straight season.

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Madrid seek satisfaction at Shakhtar

"These kinds of games can't happen," concluded Zinédine Zidane after his side's 3-2 home loss to Shakhtar on Matchday 1. Real Madrid have rallied since, taking seven points, while the Pitmen have not scored in three matchdays, but Group B still looks tight with two games to go. In addition, the Spanish champions will be missing Eden Hazard after the Belgian ace picked up a muscle injury in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Deportivo Alavés. "We have to keep working," vowed midfielder Casemiro following that defeat. "There's a lot of football left."

Porto welcome 100% City

Group C has divided quite sharply between the haves and the have-nots; Man. City are through with 12 points, but while Porto currently sit pretty with nine, defeat at home to Josep Guardiola's side could yet give Olympiacos a chance to deny them a round of 16 berth on Matchday 6. "It is important to perform well in the Champions League for the club's profile and history," coach Sérgio Conceição explained. "We still need one point and we have to fight for it."

Marseille's 1993 Champions League glory

Marseille hope 13 can remain their unlucky number

Winners of the first edition of the UEFA Champions League, Marseille have left their mark on the tournament's history in less heroic fashion of late, their 2-0 home reversal against Porto making it a record 13 straight group stage defeats. "The club will still be mocked for this run in several years' time," wrote local paper La Provence the morning after. Boss André Villas-Boas must now rally his troops as they welcome Olympiacos, saying: "We can't finish the group like this and I hope we'll reach the Europa League."