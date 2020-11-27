Who is in the Champions League round of 16?

Who are through to the last 16?

Barcelona

Bayern

Chelsea

Juventus

Man. City

Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 2

Group G

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Bayern)

European Cup best: winners (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Who's in charge?: Celebrated former Netherlands defender and set-piece expert Ronald Koeman is seeking to rekindle early coaching success at the club where he spent six golden years as a player.

Their campaign in ten words: In transition; well-oiled machine in Europe but misfiring at home

UEFA ranking: 1

Group A: winners

Last season: winners

European Cup best: winners (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

Who's in charge?: Ex-Germany assistant Hans-Dieter Flick was placed in interim charge last season and oversaw a remarkable transformation that saw them sweep away all before them, rewriting the record books as they went.

Campaign in ten words: Hoffenheim defeat proved false dawn; the Bayern juggernaut powers on

UEFA ranking: 14

Group E

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Bayern)

European Cup best: winners (2012)

Who's in charge?: A club great, Frank Lampard landed three titles, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as a Chelsea midfielder. He was reunited with the Blues as manager in summer 2019 and – at 42 – is learning on the job.

Their campaign in ten words: Impressive progress and growing maturity with the odd defensive blow-out

UEFA ranking: 4

Group G

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Lyon)

European Cup best: winners (1985, 1996)

Who's in charge?: Former fans' favourite Andrea Pirlo, a classy No10 whose velvet touch helped AC Milan and Juve to a combined six league titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. Pirlo was promoted from the U23s in July to see if he could inspire similar as a coach.

Their campaign in ten words: Solid if unspectacular, difficult to beat but lacking killer instinct

UEFA ranking: 6

Group C

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Lyon)

European Cup best: semi-finals (2016)

Who's in charge?: In 11 seasons as a first-team boss, Pep Guardiola has lifted eight league titles, but the last of his two managerial UEFA Champions League winners' medals came in 2011.

Their campaign in ten words: Unusually inconsistent in the Premier League, familiarly formidable in Europe

UEFA ranking: 9

Group E

Last season: UEFA Europa League winners

European Cup best: quarter-finals (1958, 2018)

Who's in charge?: Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is in his second season at Sevilla and has got his career back on track after an ill-fated tenure at Real Madrid.

Their campaign in ten words: Sluggish start to Liga but winning know-how evident in Europe