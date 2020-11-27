Who is in the Champions League round of 16?

Friday 27 November 2020

The line-up for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage is shaping up – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Juventus and Barcelona booked their spots with two games to spare
Juventus and Barcelona booked their spots with two games to spare Getty Images

Who are through to the last 16?

Barcelona
Bayern
Chelsea
Juventus
Man. City
Sevilla

Round of 16 draw: lowdown

Barcelona (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 2
Group G 
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Bayern)
European Cup best: winners (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Who's in charge?: Celebrated former Netherlands defender and set-piece expert Ronald Koeman is seeking to rekindle early coaching success at the club where he spent six golden years as a player.

Their campaign in ten words: In transition; well-oiled machine in Europe but misfiring at home

Bayern (GER)

UEFA ranking: 1
Group A: winners
Last season: winners
European Cup best: winners (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

Who's in charge?: Ex-Germany assistant Hans-Dieter Flick was placed in interim charge last season and oversaw a remarkable transformation that saw them sweep away all before them, rewriting the record books as they went.

Campaign in ten words: Hoffenheim defeat proved false dawn; the Bayern juggernaut powers on

Chelsea (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 14
Group E 
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Bayern)
European Cup best: winners (2012)

Who's in charge?: A club great, Frank Lampard landed three titles, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as a Chelsea midfielder. He was reunited with the Blues as manager in summer 2019 and – at 42 – is learning on the job.

Their campaign in ten words: Impressive progress and growing maturity with the odd defensive blow-out

Juventus (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 4
Group G 
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Lyon)
European Cup best: winners (1985, 1996)

Who's in charge?: Former fans' favourite Andrea Pirlo, a classy No10 whose velvet touch helped AC Milan and Juve to a combined six league titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. Pirlo was promoted from the U23s in July to see if he could inspire similar as a coach.

Their campaign in ten words: Solid if unspectacular, difficult to beat but lacking killer instinct

Manchester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 6
Group C 
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Lyon)
European Cup best: semi-finals (2016)

Who's in charge?: In 11 seasons as a first-team boss, Pep Guardiola has lifted eight league titles, but the last of his two managerial UEFA Champions League winners' medals came in 2011.

Their campaign in ten words: Unusually inconsistent in the Premier League, familiarly formidable in Europe

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 9
Group E 
Last season: UEFA Europa League winners
European Cup best: quarter-finals (1958, 2018)

Who's in charge?: Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is in his second season at Sevilla and has got his career back on track after an ill-fated tenure at Real Madrid.

Their campaign in ten words: Sluggish start to Liga but winning know-how evident in Europe

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 27 November 2020

Related Items

Round of 16 draw: Lowdown
27/11/2020
Live

Round of 16 draw: Lowdown

When is the draw for the first knockout round? Who is involved? How does it work?
Round of 16 draw: Lowdown
27/11/2020
Live

Round of 16 draw: Lowdown

When is the draw for the first knockout round? Who is involved? How does it work?