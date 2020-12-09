Champions League group stage permutations: Who needs what to reach the round of 16?

Through to round of 16

Group A: Bayern München*

Group C: Manchester City*, Porto

Group D: Liverpool*

Group E: Chelsea*, Sevilla

Group F: Borussia Dortmund*, Lazio

Group G: Juventus*, Barcelona

Group H: Leipzig, Paris

*Group winners



Can reach round of 16 on Wednesday

Group A: Atlético, Salzburg

Group B: Mönchengladbach, Shakhtar, Real Madrid, Inter

Group D: Atalanta, Ajax

Will finish third and transfer to UEFA Europa League round of 32

Group E: Krasnodar

Group F: Club Brugge

Group G: Dynamo Kyiv

Group H: Manchester United

Cannot reach round of 16 but can finish third on Wednesday

Group A: Lokomotiv Moskva

Group C: Olympiacos, Marseille



Will finish fourth

Group D: Midtjylland

Group E: Rennes

Group F: Zenit

Group G: Ferencváros

Group H: İstanbul Başakşehir



All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A: Bayern (13) vs Lokomotiv Moskva (3), Salzburg (4) vs Atlético (6)

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Atlético will go through if they avoid defeat by Salzburg. If they lose, they will go into the UEFA Europa League round of 32 in third place.

Salzburg will go through if they beat Atlético. They will finish third if they do not win, provided Lokomotiv do not beat Bayern.

Lokomotiv are unable to reach the round of 16. They will finish third if they beat Bayern and Salzburg do not beat Atlético.

Group B: Real Madrid (7) vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (8), Inter (5) vs Shakhtar (7)

Mönchengladbach will go through if they avoid defeat or if Shakhtar draw with Inter. Mönchengladbach will finish first if they win. Mönchengladbach cannot finish below third place.

Shakhtar will go through if they beat Inter, or if both games are drawn. Shakhtar will win the group if they win and Mönchengladbach do not. Shakhtar will finish fourth if they lose and Madrid avoid defeat.

Real Madrid will go through if they beat Mönchengladbach, or if they draw and Shakhtar lose to Inter. Madrid will win the group if they win and Shakhtar do not. Madrid will finish fourth if both they and Shakhtar lose.

Inter will go through if they beat Shakhtar and the other game is not drawn. Inter will finish fourth if they do not win.

Group C: Olympiacos (3) vs Porto (10), Manchester City (13) vs Marseille (3)

Manchester City are through as group winners.

Porto are through as group runners-up.

Olympiacos will finish third as long as Marseille do not pick up more points than they do due to their head-to-head away goals superiority.

Marseille must pick up more points than Olympiacos to pip them to third place.

Group D: Ajax (7) vs Atalanta (8), Midtjylland (1) vs Liverpool (12)

Liverpool are through as group winners.

Atalanta will go through if they avoid defeat by Ajax.

Ajax will go through if they beat Atalanta.

Midtjylland will finish fourth.