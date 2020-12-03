Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 3 December 2020
Check out our latest UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar) – 8 points
Defenders
Alexander Scholz (Midtjylland) – 12 points
Cristian Romero (Atalanta) – 12 points
Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund) – 12 points
Midfielders
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 12 points
Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) – 11 points
Noa Lang (Club Brugge) – 10 points
İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 20 points
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) – 12 points
Forwards
Neymar (Paris) – 11 points
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 20 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.