Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar) – 8 points

Defenders

﻿Alexander Scholz (Midtjylland) – 12 points

Cristian Romero (Atalanta) – 12 points

Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund) – 12 points



Midfielders

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 12 points

Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) – 11 points

Noa Lang (Club Brugge) – 10 points

İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 20 points

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) – 12 points

Forwards

Neymar (Paris) – 11 points

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 20 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

