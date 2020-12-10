Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) – 8 points

Defenders

Nathan Aké (Manchester City) – 12 points

Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 14 points

Niklas Süle (Bayern) – 16 points

Mario Hermoso (Atlético) – 13 points

Angeliño (Leipzig) – 12 points

Midfielders

Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) – 11 points

Yannick Carrasco (Atlético) – 13 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 12 points

Neymar (Paris) – 18 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

