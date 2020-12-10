Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 10 December 2020
Our UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Fantasy Football Team of the Week includes a scintillating three-pronged attack.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) – 8 points
Defenders
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) – 12 points
Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv) – 14 points
Niklas Süle (Bayern) – 16 points
Mario Hermoso (Atlético) – 13 points
Angeliño (Leipzig) – 12 points
Midfielders
Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) – 11 points
Yannick Carrasco (Atlético) – 13 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 12 points
Neymar (Paris) – 18 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.