Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2020?

We take a look at who heads into 2021 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.

1 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 127.000

2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000

3 (+2) Juventus (ITA) 118.000

4 (-3) Real Madrid (ESP) 117.000

5 (-1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000

6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000

7 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 106.000

8 (new entry) Sevilla (ESP) 97.000

9 (+1) Manchester United (ENG) 97.900

10 (-2) Liverpool (ENG) 95.000

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 380.000

2 (+1) Bayern München (GER) 318.000

3 (-1) Barcelona (ESP) 314.000

4 (-) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 236.000

5 (-) Chelsea (ENG) 225.000

6 (-) Juventus (ITA) 215.000

7 (-) Manchester United (ENG) 211.000

8 (new entry) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 205.000

9 (-) Porto (POR) 190.000

10 (new entry) Manchester City (ENG) 188.000

The Spanish Liga's dominance continues AFP via Getty Images

1 (-) Spain (Liga) 92.283

2 (-) England (Premier League) 90.712

3 (+1) Italy (Serie A) 72.295

4 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 71.856

5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 54.915

6 (-) Portugal (Liga) 47.349

7 (-) Russia (Premier League) 38.382

8 (+1) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 36.800

9 (-1) Belgium (First League A) 36.300

10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 35.825

1 (-) England (Premier League) 14.500

2 (-) Spain (Liga) 13.928

3 (-) Germany (Bundesliga) 13.500

4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 13.142

5 (-) Portugal (Liga) 8.400

6 (+1) Scotland (Premiership) 7.250

7 (new entry) Israel (Premier League) 7.000

8 (-2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 6.800

9 (-2) France (Ligue 1) 6.750

10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 6.700

1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 127.050

2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 99.110

3 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 96.645

4 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 88.050

5 (-) Bayern München (GER) 79.110

6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 78.470

7 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 64.470

8 (-1) Slavia Praha (CZE) 56.715

9 (-) Rosengård (SWE) 49.705

10 (new entry) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 48.645

1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 85.000

2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.000

3 (-) England (FA Women's Super League) 59.000

4 (-) Spain (Primera División) 56.500

5 (-) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 38.500

6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 35.500

7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.000

8 (-) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 30.000

9 (+1) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 28.000

10 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 26.000

National team rankings

1 France

2 Belgium

3 Italy

4 Spain

5 Portugal

6 Netherlands

7 Denmark

8 Germany

9 England

10 Poland

1 (-) Spain 2209.692

2 (+1) Portugal 2116.631

3 (-1) Russia 2098.095

4 (-) Kazakhstan 2097.180

5 (+2) Serbia 2007.570

6 (-1) Azerbaijan 1990.738

7 (+3) Croatia 1943.614

8 (-) Italy 1928.482

9 (-3) Ukraine 1896.725

10 (new entry) Czech Republic 1887.535