Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2020?
Saturday 26 December 2020
Who sits on top of the UEFA club and national-team coefficient rankings at the end of 2020?
We take a look at who heads into 2021 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.
UEFA club five-year coefficient (used for seeding)
1 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 127.000
2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000
3 (+2) Juventus (ITA) 118.000
4 (-3) Real Madrid (ESP) 117.000
5 (-1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000
6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000
7 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 106.000
8 (new entry) Sevilla (ESP) 97.000
9 (+1) Manchester United (ENG) 97.900
10 (-2) Liverpool (ENG) 95.000
UEFA club ten-year coefficient (used for revenue distribution)
1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 380.000
2 (+1) Bayern München (GER) 318.000
3 (-1) Barcelona (ESP) 314.000
4 (-) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 236.000
5 (-) Chelsea (ENG) 225.000
6 (-) Juventus (ITA) 215.000
7 (-) Manchester United (ENG) 211.000
8 (new entry) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 205.000
9 (-) Porto (POR) 190.000
10 (new entry) Manchester City (ENG) 188.000
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) Spain (Liga) 92.283
2 (-) England (Premier League) 90.712
3 (+1) Italy (Serie A) 72.295
4 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 71.856
5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 54.915
6 (-) Portugal (Liga) 47.349
7 (-) Russia (Premier League) 38.382
8 (+1) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 36.800
9 (-1) Belgium (First League A) 36.300
10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 35.825
UEFA association club rankings (current season only)
1 (-) England (Premier League) 14.500
2 (-) Spain (Liga) 13.928
3 (-) Germany (Bundesliga) 13.500
4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 13.142
5 (-) Portugal (Liga) 8.400
6 (+1) Scotland (Premiership) 7.250
7 (new entry) Israel (Premier League) 7.000
8 (-2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 6.800
9 (-2) France (Ligue 1) 6.750
10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 6.700
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 127.050
2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 99.110
3 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 96.645
4 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 88.050
5 (-) Bayern München (GER) 79.110
6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 78.470
7 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 64.470
8 (-1) Slavia Praha (CZE) 56.715
9 (-) Rosengård (SWE) 49.705
10 (new entry) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 48.645
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 85.000
2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.000
3 (-) England (FA Women's Super League) 59.000
4 (-) Spain (Primera División) 56.500
5 (-) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 38.500
6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 35.500
7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.000
8 (-) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 30.000
9 (+1) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 28.000
10 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 26.000
National team rankings
2020/21 UEFA Nations League rankings
1 France
2 Belgium
3 Italy
4 Spain
5 Portugal
6 Netherlands
7 Denmark
8 Germany
9 England
10 Poland
UEFA futsal men's national-team Elo rankings
1 (-) Spain 2209.692
2 (+1) Portugal 2116.631
3 (-1) Russia 2098.095
4 (-) Kazakhstan 2097.180
5 (+2) Serbia 2007.570
6 (-1) Azerbaijan 1990.738
7 (+3) Croatia 1943.614
8 (-) Italy 1928.482
9 (-3) Ukraine 1896.725
10 (new entry) Czech Republic 1887.535