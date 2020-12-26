Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2020?

Saturday 26 December 2020

Who sits on top of the UEFA club and national-team coefficient rankings at the end of 2020?

Bayern lead the club rankings following their UEFA Champions League triumph
Bayern lead the club rankings following their UEFA Champions League triumph UEFA via Getty Images

We take a look at who heads into 2021 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.

UEFA club five-year coefficient (used for seeding)

2020 Champions League final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern
1 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 127.000
2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000
3 (+2) Juventus (ITA) 118.000
4 (-3) Real Madrid (ESP) 117.000
5 (-1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000
6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000
7 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 106.000
8 (new entry) Sevilla (ESP) 97.000
9 (+1) Manchester United (ENG) 97.900
10 (-2) Liverpool (ENG) 95.000

UEFA club ten-year coefficient (used for revenue distribution)

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 380.000
2 (+1) Bayern München (GER) 318.000
3 (-1) Barcelona (ESP) 314.000
4 (-) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 236.000
5 (-) Chelsea (ENG) 225.000
6 (-) Juventus (ITA) 215.000
7 (-) Manchester United (ENG) 211.000
8 (new entry) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 205.000
9 (-) Porto (POR) 190.000
10 (new entry) Manchester City (ENG) 188.000

UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)

The Spanish Liga's dominance continues
The Spanish Liga's dominance continuesAFP via Getty Images

1 (-) Spain (Liga) 92.283
2 (-) England (Premier League) 90.712
3 (+1) Italy (Serie A) 72.295
4 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 71.856
5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 54.915
6 (-) Portugal (Liga) 47.349
7 (-) Russia (Premier League) 38.382
8 (+1) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 36.800
9 (-1) Belgium (First League A) 36.300
10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 35.825

UEFA association club rankings (current season only)

1 (-) England (Premier League) 14.500
2 (-) Spain (Liga) 13.928
3 (-) Germany (Bundesliga) 13.500
4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 13.142
5 (-) Portugal (Liga) 8.400
6 (+1) Scotland (Premiership) 7.250
7 (new entry) Israel (Premier League) 7.000
8 (-2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 6.800
9 (-2) France (Ligue 1) 6.750
10 (new entry) Austria (Bundesliga) 6.700

UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon
1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 127.050
2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 99.110
3 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 96.645
4 (-) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 88.050
5 (-) Bayern München (GER) 79.110
6 (-) Manchester City (ENG) 78.470
7 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 64.470
8 (-1) Slavia Praha (CZE) 56.715
9 (-) Rosengård (SWE) 49.705
10 (new entry) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 48.645

UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)

1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 85.000
2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.000
3 (-) England (FA Women's Super League) 59.000
4 (-) Spain (Primera División) 56.500
5 (-) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 38.500
6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 35.500
7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.000
8 (-) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 30.000
9 (+1) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 28.000
10 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 26.000

National team rankings

2020/21 UEFA Nations League rankings

Watch every France goal on the road to the final four
1 France
2 Belgium
3 Italy
4 Spain
5 Portugal
6 Netherlands
7 Denmark
8 Germany
9 England
10 Poland

UEFA futsal men's national-team Elo rankings

1 (-) Spain 2209.692
2 (+1) Portugal 2116.631
3 (-1) Russia 2098.095
4 (-) Kazakhstan 2097.180
5 (+2) Serbia 2007.570
6 (-1) Azerbaijan 1990.738
7 (+3) Croatia 1943.614
8 (-) Italy 1928.482
9 (-3) Ukraine 1896.725
10 (new entry) Czech Republic 1887.535

