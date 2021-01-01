Roll of honour 2020: all the trophy winners
Friday 1 January 2021
UEFA.com reflects on the major club and individual winners of 2020.
2020 UEFA club competition finals (click for highlights)
UEFA Champions League (Lisbon): Paris 0-1 Bayern
UEFA Europa League (Cologne): Sevilla 3-2 Internazionale Milano
UEFA Women's Champions League (San Sebastián): Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon
UEFA Super Cup (Budapest): Bayern 2-1 Sevilla, aet
UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Barcelona): Barça 2-1 Murcia FS
Player honours
2019/20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Poland)
2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Denmark)
2019/20 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern)
2019/20 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)
Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer (Bayern/Germany)
Men's Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern/Germany)
Men's Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City/Belgium)
Men's Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Poland)
Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon/France)
Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)
Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon/Germany)
Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Denmark)
UEFA President’s Award: Didier DrogbaUEFA.tv: look back on all the 2020 finals