All the Champions League teams' winter transfers
Wednesday 6 January 2021
Keep up to speed with all the winter transfers involving the 16 remaining UEFA Champions League contenders.
Atalanta
In: Joakim Mæhle (Genk)
Out: none
Atlético
In: none
Out: Diego Costa (released)
Barcelona
In: none
Out: Carles Aleñá (Getafe, loan)
Bayern
In: none
Out: none
Chelsea
In: none
Out: none
Dortmund
In: none
Out: none
Juventus
In: none
Out: none
Lazio
In: none
Out: none
Leipzig
In: Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg)
Out: Noah Ohio (Vitesse, loan)
Liverpool
In: none
Out: Liam Miller (Charlton Athletic, loan)
Manchester City
In: none
Out: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City, loan)
Mönchengladbach
In: Joe Scally (New York City)
Out: none
Paris
In: none
Out: none
Porto
In: none
Out: none
Real Madrid
In: none
Out: none
Sevilla
In: none
Out: none