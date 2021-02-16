Barcelona vs Paris Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

Paris return to the scene of their 2017 nightmare, when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg defeat in a performance so sensational it has a name: La Remontada (The Comeback). One of the inspirations of that recovery, Neymar, is now at Paris but misses out with a groin injury. This will be Paris's first UEFA Champions League game under Mauricio Pochettino (who is ex-Espanyol, of course).

Where to watch the game on TV

Giants collide as Barcelona meet Paris

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Barcelona 5-1 Alavés, 13/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Paris

Form: WWWWLW

Latest: Paris 2-1 Nice, 13/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1

Possible line-ups

Barcelona's amazing 2017 round of 16 comeback

Barcelona: Ter Stegen: Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri: Messi, Griezmann, Dembélé



Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Sarabia, Verratti, Mbappé; Icardi

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter: By all normal measures this test for an ‘under construction’ Barça against last season’s finalists should have arrived too soon. Add in key injuries, particularly four-time UEFA Champions League winner Gerard Piqué, then look back at the 3-0 Group G home defeat by Juventus and Tuesday night against Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris might look bleak. But there has been a resurgence at Camp Nou. The return of 4-3-3, Leo Messi inching his way towards top form and fitness, Parisian Ousmane Dembélé both injury-free and enjoying his football, Antoine Griezmann palpably having cracked the Barça-code and the uncovering of an unbelievable talent in 18 year old Pedri ... Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a contest!

Paris vs Barcelona down the years

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: In a season when Paris hoped to push on from their run to the 2020 final, Neymar's ill-timed injury has brought back older memories – bitter ones of recent last-16 exits. With Ángel Di María also absent and new coach Mauricio Pochettino still settling in, this will be a major test. But the French champions have both the talent and the experience to prevail, and see no reason to fear a Barcelona side with problems of their own.

View from the camps

Ronald Koeman, Barcelona coach: "We go into the tie with great enthusiasm. We have known for a long time that it is a very tough tie because Paris have a strong team ... We like to have the ball, dominate and have opportunities. And it is very important to get a clean sheet."

Pochettino on Paris

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "This is a special game, even more so as I have been here for about 40 days. I can feel that the match is important for the team. Winning the UEFA Champions League is the main goal for the club. The conditions are what they are, but we will be ready tomorrow. I am very calm about that. What's done is done. The team is different from what it used to be and I am building something with this team."

Barcelona

In: none

Out: Carles Aleñá

Paris

In: none

Out: Bandiougou Fadiga, Maxen Kapo, Kays Ruiz-Atil