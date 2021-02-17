Sevilla vs Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Sevilla host Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Sevilla face off in last 16 with Dortmund

What's the story?

Sevilla's UEFA Europa League success over the past 15 years has been nothing short of staggering. Yet only once in the last six decades have the Spanish side progressed beyond the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League – they stunned Manchester United in 2017/18. Dortmund's inconsistency provides cause for optimism this term, but clipping Erling Haaland's wings is easier said than done.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Sevilla

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Sevilla 1-0 Huesca, 13/02

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Watch all of Haaland's Champions League goals this season

Dortmund

Form: DWLWWL

Latest: Dortmund 2-2 Hoffenheim, 13/02

Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga

Possible line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Koundé, D Carlos, Escudero; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En Nesyri, P Gómez

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland



Expert predictions

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter: Sevilla should enter this tie high on confidence. Lopetegui’s men are on their best run of form since autumn 2008 having collected a ninth straight win in domestic competition against Huesca on Saturday – not to mention a seventh consecutive clean sheet thanks to a wonder save from in-form goalkeeper Bounou. It bodes well.

Great Dortmund Champions League goals

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter: Despite parting ways with head coach Lucien Favre in December, Dortmund’s talented young side have continued to struggle to collectively reach the peak of their powers. A lack of consistency remains the root cause of BVB’s problems and with their Bundesliga campaign on the ropes, a positive result against Sevilla is needed to change the outlook.



View from the camps

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Those who have analysed Dortmund's potential know that the level of chances they generate every game and the ability to generate football is difficult to see in many teams. Borussia have top-level players in every line, but that doesn't detract one bit from our enthusiasm and ambition. We want to beat teams as good and brilliant as Dortmund."

Fernando, Sevilla midfielder: "We know it will be a very difficult game, but we are well prepared. [Haaland] is a very good player and Sancho can hurt us too. We have to stay strong at the back and hurt them going forwards."

Classic Sevilla Champions League goals

Jules Koundé, Sevilla defender: "What did I think when we got Dortmund in the draw? I was like: 'OK, great, that’s the team we’re facing, let’s get ready for them, let’s get ready for them.' I didn’t have any preference. Whoever we face, we’re going to do our best to go through to the next stage."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Our clear goal is to reach the next round, we will do everything we can. We are aware that we need two good performances over two matches to advance and we need the first on Wednesday. When things don't go well, we have to stick together – like a family. We are a team that’s going in the same direction, but of course the experienced players have more of a duty to lead than a 16 or 17 year old."

Sevilla

In: Alejandro Gómez, Aleix Vidal

Out: Carlos Fernández, Oussama Idrissi, Javi Díaz, Franco Vázquez, Javi Vázquez

Dortmund

In: Stefan Tigges

Out: Axel Witsel