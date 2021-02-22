Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Atalanta host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

The UEFA Champions League's most established name takes on the young pretenders. These sides have racked up 53 campaigns in Europe's elite competition between them: Atalanta two, Madrid 51. Yet the Spanish side have struggled for consistency and have bowed out in the last 16 in the two seasons since claiming their 13th title, while vibrant Atalanta have never failed to reach the quarter-finals (from a sample of one)!

Real Madrid face Atalanta challenge

Form guide

Atalanta

Form: WWWDDL

Latest: Atalanta 4-2 Napoli, 21/02

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Real Madrid

Form: WWWWLW

Latest: Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid, 20/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Possible line-ups

Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina, Iličić; Zapata

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Vinícius Junior, Díaz



Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Atalanta reporter: La Dea are in great shape, as shown against Napoli – a goal machine against any opponents. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the home side score freely, but it will be key for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men to not concede, in order to put themselves at an advantage in the two-legged tie.

Joe Walker, Real Madrid reporter: Madrid have been ravaged by injury problems over the past month and could be without up to nine regulars, including inspirational leader Sergio Ramos and forwards Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard. Having said that, this is their competition and the UEFA Champions League brings out the best in this club. While they might be missing players, they have a deep squad who will back themselves to use their experience at this level to see off Atalanta.

View from the camps

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We know what kind of team they are. I have the maximum respect for them."

Cristian Romero, Atalanta defender: "[Real Madrid] are a team with a great history. At the moment, they are not in the best of form, but we only focus on ourselves, we believe we can win, we believe in ourselves, it will be a great two legs. Obviously, we have to put in a great performance to get through to the quarter-finals."

Atalanta

In: Joakim Maehle, Boško Šutalo

Out: Fabio Depaoli, Alejandro Gómez, Johan Mojica, Cristiano Piccini

Real Madrid

In: Iván Morante, Pablo Ramón

Out: Luka Jović, Martin Ødegaard

