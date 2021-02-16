UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for on Wednesday

The first UEFA Champions League matchweek of 2021 continues with two more mouth-watering round of 16 first legs on Wednesday.

Round of 16 first legs

Tuesday 16 February

Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

Barcelona 1-4 Paris

Wednesday's Champions League action

Wednesday 17 February (click for build-up)

Porto vs Juventus

Sevilla vs Dortmund

Ronaldo heads for Portugal with Juventus

Now 36, but forever in his prime, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal to take on Porto with Juventus. Historically, he has not been at his sharpest against Liga opposition (just four goals in 12 UEFA competition games), but the one-time Sporting CP starlet likes a challenge. Porto have not conceded in their last 467 minutes of UEFA Champions League football. Can they resist their nation's favourite footballing son?

Haaland back: will he thrill in Seville?

Haaland reveals how he is 'living the dream'

Joint top scorer in this season's competition with six goals despite sitting out Dortmund's final two group stage games, Erling Braut Haaland will look to maintain his record of scoring in all of his UEFA Champions League appearances this season as his side touch down in Seville. The Spanish side lost 4-0 to Chelsea in their last group stage home game; can the 20-year-old find their weak spot again?