Who are Germany's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Tuesday 8 November 2022

Which German players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?

Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos
Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos ©Getty Images

Most appearances by German players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

140: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
135: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
133: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)
99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
87: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)
80: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City)
79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)

Top-scoring German players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)
22: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
20: Leroy Sané (Schalke, Man City, Bayern)
17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
17: Timo Werner (Leipzig, Chelsea)
16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)
16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)
15: Mario Götze (Dortmund, Bayern, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt)
15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

Most appearances by German players in UEFA club competition*

146: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)
142: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
140: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
126: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern, Lyon)
125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
116: Mesut Özil (Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Başakşehir)
114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

Top-scoring German players in UEFA club competition*

62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)
42: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)
39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette
38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)
31: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Bayern (6 European Cup wins)
Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Bayern (378)
Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Bayern (800)
First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (first round, 1955/56)
First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

