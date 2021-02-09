Germany's top UEFA Champions League performers

Most appearances in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

123: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

118: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

111: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

83: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)

79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)

74: Jens Lehmann (Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

Top-scoring players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)

17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

17: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)

16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)

15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

14: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

13: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

13: Carsten Jancker (Bayern)

13: Lukas Podolski (Bayern, Arsenal, Galatasaray)

Most appearances in UEFA club competition*

142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)

131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

125: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

125: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

121: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

119: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern)

116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

112: Stefan Reuter (Bayern, Dortmund)

Top-scoring players in UEFA club competition*

62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)

42: Mario Gómez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)

39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette

38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)

28: Dieter Hoeness (Stuttgart, Bayern)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Bayern (6 European Cup wins)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Bayern (358)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Bayern (742)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (first round,1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)



• Gerd Müller (Bayern, 3) and Karl-Heinz Riedle (Dortmund, 2) are the only German players to have scored more than once in European Cup/UEFA Champions League finals.

• Dettmar Cramer (Bayern 1975, 1976), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001) and Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern München 2013) are the only German coaches to have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League more than once.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup