Champions League recap: Sevilla show European nous

Last season's UEFA Europa League winners, Sevilla started slowly but soon found their rhythm to progress as group runners-up.



Campaign so far

Highlights (2 mins): Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar

Group E runners-up: W4 D1 L1 F9 A8

Top scorer: Youssef En-Nesyri (4)

20/10: Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

28/10: Sevilla 1-0 Rennes (De Jong 55)

04/11: Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar (Rakitić 42, En-Nesyri 69, 72; Suleymanov 17, Berg 21pen)

24/11: Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla (Wanderson 56; Rakitić 4, Munir 90+5)

02/12: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea (Giroud 8 54 74 83pen)

08/12: Rennes 1-3 Sevilla (Rutter 86pen; Koundé 32, En-Nesyri 45+2, 81)

Their campaign in ten words: Sluggish start to Liga but winning know-how evident in Europe.

UEFA.com reporter’s view

Sevilla's second string were left with red faces against Chelsea on Matchday 5 but prior to that Julen Lopetegui’s main men had showed plenty of positives in qualifying with two games to spare. The two wins against Krasnodar captured the resilience and character of a fiercely competitive team who (as proved in last term's UEFA Europa League) know how to win in Europe.

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

What we’ve learned

Watch superb Koundé strike for Sevilla

Every side in the UEFA Europa League must have breathed a sigh of relief when the holders booked their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, such is their record in that competition.

Lopetegui's side have suffered a number of injuries this season, not least at the back, but as they recover their absentees, no side will fancy a trip to the Sánchez Pizjuan.

Squad changes

In: Alejandro Gómez, Aleix Vidal

Out: Carlos Fernández, Oussama Idrissi, Javi Díaz, Franco Vázquez, Javi Vázquez

Key stats

• En-Nesyri's four goals in the competition this season have taken him up to fourth in the club's all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer's list.

Watch brilliant Rakitić strike for Sevilla

• Ivan Rakitić scored Sevilla's fastest ever UEFA Champions League goal in 3:52 against Krasnodar on Matchday 4.

• Munir struck their latest ever goal (90+4:10) in the same match.

Who's in charge?

Former Spain boss Lopetegui is in his second season at Sevilla and has got his career back on track after an ill-fated tenure at Real Madrid, signing a contract extension until 2024 in January.