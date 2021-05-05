Champions League final form guide: the contenders' latest results

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.

Manchester City

Last six games: WWWWWL

Latest outing: ﻿﻿Man. City 2-0 Paris, 04/05 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second leg)

Next match: ﻿﻿﻿﻿Man. City vs Chelsea, 08/05

Where they stand: 1st ﻿in Premier League, League Cup winners

Every Man. City goal en route to the final

City remain on course for a treble. Already crowned League Cup winners after a late Wembley defeat of Spurs on 26 April, Josep Guardiola's side are also just one victory away from claiming their third Premier League title in four seasons; it could come against Istanbul opponents Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea

Last six games: WWDWDW

Latest outing: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, 05/05 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second leg)

Next match: ﻿﻿﻿﻿Man. City vs Chelsea, 08/05

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup final

The Blues remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League and have an FA Cup final against Leicester City to look forward to on Saturday 15 May. They have lost only twice in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge in late January.