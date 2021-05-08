Champions League final form guide: the contenders' latest results

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.



Manchester City

Last six games: LWWWWW

Latest outing: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05

Next match: Newcastle United vs ﻿﻿﻿﻿Man. City, 14/05

Where they stand: 1st ﻿in Premier League, League Cup winners

City remain on course for a treble. Already crowned League Cup winners after a late Wembley defeat of Spurs on 26 April, Josep Guardiola's side are also just one victory away from claiming their third Premier League title in four seasons; however, final opponents Chelsea denied them such a win on Saturday.

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWDWD

Latest outing: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05

Next match: Chelsea vs Arsenal, 12/05

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup final

The Blues remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League, moving up to third after the win at City, and have an FA Cup final against Leicester City to look forward to on Saturday 15 May. They have lost only twice in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge in late January.