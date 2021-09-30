Olivier Giroud turns 35: who are France's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Thursday 30 September 2021
Which French players have made the most appearances and scored the most goals?
Most appearances in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
132: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
115: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)
111: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man. United, Juventus)
96: Claude Makelele (Nantes, Real Madrid, Chelsea)
89: Franck Ribéry (Bayern)
87: Mikaël Silvestre (Inter Milan, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bremen)
87: Gaël Clichy (Arsenal, Manchester City, Başakşehir)
85: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid, Man. United)
83: Florent Malouda (Lyon, Chelsea)
82: Robert Pirès (Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)
82: Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)
Top-scoring players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
72: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
51: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)
32: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)
28: Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern)
27: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)
27: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)
20: Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris, Fenerbahçe, Chelsea, Juventus)19: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan)
18: Franck Ribéry (Bayern)
17: Michel Platini (St-Étienne, Juventus)
Most appearances in UEFA club competition*
140: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)
136: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
134: Claude Makelele (Nantes, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris)
124: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man. United, Juventus, Marseille)
122: Zinédine Zidane (Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid)
121: Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille, Dinamo Moskva, Lyon, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos)
117: Robert Pirès (Metz, Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)
117: Franck Ribéry (Marseille, Bayern)
113: Lilian Thuram (Monaco, Parma, Juventus, Barcelona)
107: Gael Clichy (Arsenal, Manchester City, Başakşehir)
Top-scoring players in UEFA club competition*
73: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
59: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)
40: Jean-Pierre Papin (Club Brugge, Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern, Bordeaux)
37: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)
35: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan)
33: Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg, Paris, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia)
33: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)
30: Michel Platini (St-Étienne, Juventus)
28: Nicolas Anelka (Paris, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Fenerbahçe, Bolton, Chelsea, Juventus)
28: Guillaume Hoarau (Paris, Young Boys)
28: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)
27: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)
Key facts
Most successful European club: Marseille (1 European Cup win)
Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Lyon (148)
Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Paris (255)
First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Stade de Reims (runners-up,1955/56)
First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Marseille (1992/93)
• With five goals in the inaugural edition, Franck Sauzée is the only Frenchman to have finished as top scorer in a UEFA Champions League campaign.
• In 2014, Real Madrid boss Zinédine Zidane became the first French-born coach to lift the trophy; he had previously won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid as a player in 2002. Helenio Herrera, a two-time winner with Inter Milan, also had French citizenship but was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
• With the winner against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon in 2020, Kingsley Coman became the ninth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final. France also can boast the first final scorer: Michel Leblond opened the scoring for Stade de Reims in the first European Cup final in 1956, though Real Madrid ran out 4-3 winners at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
• Bafétimbi Gomis's eight-minute treble for Lyon at Dinamo Zagreb in December 2011 remains the fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history. He ultimately scored four in 7-1 win.
• The oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history is also a Frenchman: Giroud hit four at Sevilla for Chelsea in December 2020 aged 34 years 63 days.
*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup