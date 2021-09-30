Olivier Giroud turns 35: who are France's top UEFA Champions League performers?

132: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

115: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

111: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man. United, Juventus)

96: Claude Makelele (Nantes, Real Madrid, Chelsea)

89: Franck Ribéry (Bayern)

87: Mikaël Silvestre (Inter Milan, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bremen)

87: Gaël Clichy (Arsenal, Manchester City, Başakşehir)

85: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid, Man. United)

83: Florent Malouda (Lyon, Chelsea)

82: Robert Pirès (Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)

82: Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)

72: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

51: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

32: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

28: Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern)

27: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

27: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

20: Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris, Fenerbahçe, Chelsea, Juventus)19: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan)

18: Franck Ribéry (Bayern)

17: Michel Platini (St-Étienne, Juventus)

Most appearances in UEFA club competition*

140: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

136: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

134: Claude Makelele (Nantes, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris)

124: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man. United, Juventus, Marseille)

122: Zinédine Zidane (Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid)

121: Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille, Dinamo Moskva, Lyon, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos)

117: Robert Pirès (Metz, Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)

117: Franck Ribéry (Marseille, Bayern)

113: Lilian Thuram (Monaco, Parma, Juventus, Barcelona)

107: Gael Clichy (Arsenal, Manchester City, Başakşehir)

Top-scoring players in UEFA club competition*

Champions League icon: Zinédine Zidane

73: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

59: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

40: Jean-Pierre Papin (Club Brugge, Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern, Bordeaux)

37: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

35: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan)

33: Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg, Paris, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia)

33: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

30: Michel Platini (St-Étienne, Juventus)

28: Nicolas Anelka (Paris, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Fenerbahçe, Bolton, Chelsea, Juventus)

28: Guillaume Hoarau (Paris, Young Boys)

28: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

27: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Marseille (1 European Cup win)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Lyon (148)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Paris (255)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Stade de Reims (runners-up,1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Marseille (1992/93)



• With five goals in the inaugural edition, Franck Sauzée is the only Frenchman to have finished as top scorer in a UEFA Champions League campaign.

• In 2014, Real Madrid boss Zinédine Zidane became the first French-born coach to lift the trophy; he had previously won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid as a player in 2002. Helenio Herrera, a two-time winner with Inter Milan, also had French citizenship but was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

• With the winner against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon in 2020, Kingsley Coman became the ninth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final. France also can boast the first final scorer: Michel Leblond opened the scoring for Stade de Reims in the first European Cup final in 1956, though Real Madrid ran out 4-3 winners at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

• Bafétimbi Gomis's eight-minute treble for Lyon at Dinamo Zagreb in December 2011 remains the fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history. He ultimately scored four in 7-1 win.

• The oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history is also a Frenchman: Giroud hit four at Sevilla for Chelsea in December 2020 aged 34 years 63 days.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup