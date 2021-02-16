Champions League anthem tops That #UCLFeeling vote

As part of this season’s That #UCLFeeling campaign, UEFA asked players and fans alike to outline what makes a UEFA Champions League night under the lights so special. From the pre-match goosebumps before the world’s best players take to the field, to the joy of watching your team complete the ultimate comeback, the competition is renowned for showcasing the best of the best on the highest stage in football.



More than 75,000 supporters and some of the biggest names in this season’s competition had their say and the results were emphatic – that the unforgettable anthem encapsulates That #UCLFeeling.

The anthem, known simply as ‘Champions League’, was written by English composer Tony Britten in 1992, and uses elements from George Frideric Handel’s 'Zadok the Priest'. Britten said: “It is always gratifying when star UEFA Champions League players express their enthusiasm for my UCL music, but perhaps especially pleasing that so many fans across the world took the trouble to vote for the UEFA Champions League anthem as their favourite UCL Feeling. That makes me very proud.”

The curtain-raising anthem took more than 30% of the fan vote, with players too giving their seal of approval. Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier said: “The Champions League feeling really is that anthem, that song you hear when you’re lined up on the pitch.”

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus added: “Playing in the Champions League is very emotional for me. I’ve been watching the games ever since I was little and always imagined myself playing there. When I’m standing in the tunnel before entering the pitch, listening to the anthem, that’s very emotional.”

#UCLFeeling fan poll results

1. The UEFA Champions League anthem – 22,659 votes (30.1%)

2. The Ultimate comebacks – 21,435 (28.5%)

3. Watching the best players – 11,824 (15.7%)

4. The ultimate skills – 10,153 (13.5%)

5. The winning underdogs – 4,604 (6.1%)

6. The pre-match goosebumps – 4,574 (6.1%)

UEFA will be offering fans the opportunity to Create That #UCLFeeling and win their ultimate at-home final experience. Fans will be able to choose from a range of exclusive prizes and win their perfect UEFA Champions League final experience.