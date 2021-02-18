Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 6 points



Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 7 points

Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 7 points

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 7 points



Midfielders

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 8 points

Suso (Sevilla) – 8 points

Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 10 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 12 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

