Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 18 February 2021

No prizes for guessing who's up front in our first UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week of the knockout stage.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 6 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 7 points
Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 7 points
Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 7 points

Midfielders

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 8 points
Suso (Sevilla) – 8 points
Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 10 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 12 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

