Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 18 February 2021
No prizes for guessing who's up front in our first UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week of the knockout stage.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 6 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 7 points
Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 7 points
Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 7 points
Midfielders
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 8 points
Suso (Sevilla) – 8 points
Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 10 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points
Forwards
Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 12 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 14 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.