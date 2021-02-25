Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 6 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 11 points

Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 8 points

Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 8 points﻿

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 14 points

Midfielders

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 11 points

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Jamal Musiala (Bayern) – 7 points

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 11 points

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) – 7 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

