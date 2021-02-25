UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 25 February 2021

Our second Team of the Week of the round of 16 includes four Manchester City players.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 6 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 11 points
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 8 points
Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 8 points﻿
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 14 points

Midfielders

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 11 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Jamal Musiala (Bayern) – 7 points
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 11 points

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) – 7 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

