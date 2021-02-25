Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 25 February 2021
Our second Team of the Week of the round of 16 includes four Manchester City players.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 6 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 11 points
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 8 points
Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 8 points
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 14 points
Midfielders
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 11 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Jamal Musiala (Bayern) – 7 points
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 11 points
Forwards
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) – 7 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.