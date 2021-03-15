Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders.

Highlights: Mönchengladbach 0-2 Man. City (2 mins)

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Agüero

Out: none



Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Zakaria, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Stindl, Wolf; Pléa

Out: none

Doubtful: Bensebaini (groin), Kramer (ankle), Thuram (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Lainer, Stindl



Highlights: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid (2 mins)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos; Isco, Modrić, Valverde, Vinícius; Benzema

Out: Carvajal (hamstring), Casemiro (suspended), ﻿Díaz (hip), Hazard (hip)

Doubtful: Odriozola (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Mendy



Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Pašalić, Gosens; Pessina; Muriel, Zapata

Out: Freuler (suspended), Hateboer (foot)

Doubtful: Djimsiti (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Djimsiti, Romero



Highlights: Atlético 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner

Out: Jorginho (suspended), Mount (suspended)

Doubtful: Thiago Silva (thigh), Abraham (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Kovačić, Ziyech



Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Savić, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; Correa, Suárez

Out: none

Misses next match if booked: Llorente, Lodi, Savić



Highlights: Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich (2 mins)

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Roca, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Out: Costa (foot), Kouassi (knee), Tolisso (thigh)



Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marušic, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulić; Correa, Immobile

Out: Lazzari (calf)

Doubtful: Akpa Akpro (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Akpa-Akpro, Hoedt, Luis Alberto, Marušić