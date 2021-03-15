Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 15 March 2021
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders.Make your Fantasy substitutions
Man. City vs Mönchengladbach
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Agüero
Out: none
Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Zakaria, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Stindl, Wolf; Pléa
Out: none
Doubtful: Bensebaini (groin), Kramer (ankle), Thuram (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Lainer, Stindl
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos; Isco, Modrić, Valverde, Vinícius; Benzema
Out: Carvajal (hamstring), Casemiro (suspended), Díaz (hip), Hazard (hip)
Doubtful: Odriozola (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Mendy
Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Pašalić, Gosens; Pessina; Muriel, Zapata
Out: Freuler (suspended), Hateboer (foot)
Doubtful: Djimsiti (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Djimsiti, Romero
Chelsea vs Atlético
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner
Out: Jorginho (suspended), Mount (suspended)
Doubtful: Thiago Silva (thigh), Abraham (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Kovačić, Ziyech
Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Savić, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; Correa, Suárez
Out: none
Misses next match if booked: Llorente, Lodi, Savić
Bayern vs Lazio
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Roca, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Costa (foot), Kouassi (knee), Tolisso (thigh)
Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marušic, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulić; Correa, Immobile
Out: Lazzari (calf)
Doubtful: Akpa Akpro (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Akpa-Akpro, Hoedt, Luis Alberto, Marušić