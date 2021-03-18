Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 18 March 2021
Chelsea provide four players for the all-star XI from the second set of round of 16 second legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points
Defenders
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 8 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 9 points
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 12 points
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 7 points
Emerson (Chelsea) – 7 points
Midfielders
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 9 points
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 9 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Forwards
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) – 7 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.