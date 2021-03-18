UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 18 March 2021

Chelsea provide four players for the all-star XI from the second set of round of 16 second legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 8 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 9 points
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 12 points﻿
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 7 points
Emerson (Chelsea) – 7 points

Midfielders

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 9 points
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 9 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Forwards

Luis Muriel (Atalanta) – 7 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

