Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 8 points

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 9 points

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 12 points﻿

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 7 points

Emerson (Chelsea) – 7 points

Midfielders

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 9 points

İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 9 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Forwards

Luis Muriel (Atalanta) – 7 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.