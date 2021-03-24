UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every U21 EURO Player of the Match

Wednesday 24 March 2021

See who has been named Player of the Match at every U21 EURO game so far.

Gonzalo Villar of Spain after being named Player of the Match against Slovenia Getty Images

UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA European Under-21 Championship game to recognise the top performers in the competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match. Bolded teams (see below) are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1
24/03: Hungary 0-3 Germany – ﻿Bote Baku
24/03: Romania 1-1 Netherlands ﻿– ﻿Noa Lang
24/03: Czech Republic 1-1 Italy – Pavel Bucha
24/03: Slovenia 0-3 Spain – Gonzalo Villar

UEFA's technical observers

Boštjan Cesar
Cosmin Contra
Dušan Fitzel
John Peacock
Tibor Sisa

