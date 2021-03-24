Every U21 EURO Player of the Match
Wednesday 24 March 2021
See who has been named Player of the Match at every U21 EURO game so far.
UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA European Under-21 Championship game to recognise the top performers in the competition.
The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match. Bolded teams (see below) are those of the selected player.
Group stage
Matchday 1
24/03: Hungary 0-3 Germany – Bote Baku
24/03: Romania 1-1 Netherlands – Noa Lang
24/03: Czech Republic 1-1 Italy – Pavel Bucha
24/03: Slovenia 0-3 Spain – Gonzalo Villar
UEFA's technical observers
Boštjan Cesar
Cosmin Contra
Dušan Fitzel
John Peacock
Tibor Sisa